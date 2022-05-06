Curwensville first baseman/pitcher Shane Sunderlin has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 30.

Sunderlin went 6-for-12 with 10 RBIs and a double. He also had two pitching wins, allowing no earned runs and striking out 11 batters. The Tide went 4-0 during the week.

“Shane has been a leader and a great man,” said Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski. “He has picked up his game as the season has progressed. Shane is very passionate about baseball and his teammates.”

