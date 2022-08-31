MILWAUKEE — Fielding errors and a shaky seventh inning by the bullpen cost the Pittsburgh Pirates a chance at taking two of three games against Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.
Coming off Tuesday’s win over the Brewers, the Pirates saw their one-run advantage evaporate in the fifth and sixth innings, when gaffes by Ke’Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz and Kevin Newman allowed the Brewers to plate a pair of runs en route to a 6-1 victory.
The Pirates (49-81) got on the board first when Ben Gamel sent a solo home run, his seventh of the season, over the right-center field wall off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta.
Milwaukee answered in the bottom of the fifth, tying the score thanks to an RBI double by Willy Adames, who battled Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos for 10 pitches, driving the final one he saw into center field and scoring Tyrone Taylor.
The Pirates had a chance before that to end the inning, when Christian Yelich hit a grounder to Hayes that likely would have started double play.
But Hayes failed to field the ball cleanly, putting men on first and second with one out with Adames coming up.
In the sixth inning, Cruz threw off the mark to first base, allowing Keston Hiura to reach safely.
Hiura later scored on a sharply hit RBI groundout by Omar Narvaez, putting the Brewers in front, 2-1.
The just-completed three-game series in Milwaukee leads into a nine-game homestand for the Pirates, which, after an off day Thursday, starts Friday evening against the Toronto Blue Jays.