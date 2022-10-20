What’s greatness look like when the seats are empty and TV cameras are off?
We followed Sidney Crosby’s every single move, from slap shots to stick taps to playful conversations, during Wednesday’s practice at PPG Paints Arena.
From the moment he hopped on the ice at 10:55 a.m. until he snatched his second stick from the bench and tramped off to the dressing room, Crosby in his 76-minute practice session fired more than 100 shots on goal, interacted with all but a few of his 21 teammates and drilled down on nearly every facet of his game.
Between the whistles, he was in constant motion, his skates seemingly cutting into every last inch of that ice. But when Mike Sullivan addressed the group or another line was up, Crosby was almost statuesque, observing and absorbing it all.
The 35-year-old was always first in line for the next drill, ready to demonstrate.
Watching those little things pile up, it is easy to see that the kid from Nova Scotia didn’t become an all-time great player and leader by accident.
“I’ve never been around an athlete that practices harder and with more attention to detail than Sid,” said Sullivan, his longtime coach. “There isn’t any subtlety in his game [he ignores]. ... He just has an incredible drive and focus to improve.”
Practice starts at 11 a.m. sharp with a traffic jam at center ice. Six Penguins stickhandle in impromptu patterns, heads up, trying not to collide. At one point, there is a fender bender between Crosby and Teddy Blueger. The captain grins and keeps trucking until a whistle blows. He laughs with Kris Letang as he catches his breath.
After each drill, the players huddle around Todd Reirden as the associate coach scribbles on a whiteboard. Crosby kneels next to a different teammate every time, whether it’s a longtime friend like Evgeni Malkin, or one of the new guys like Jan Rutta.
He sets up Jake Guentzel at the other end. As they start skating back to the boards, Crosby makes a point to turn around and give Guentzel a quick fist bump.
“I just think it’s who he is,” forward Bryan Rust said. “But that stuff, it breeds a confidence throughout the team. With that recognition, guys kind of get that swagger.”
Time for a water break at 11:14. Crosby goes out of his way to retrieve a wandering puck for skills development coach Ty Hennes, tasked with rounding them up.
The Penguins devote 15 minutes to special teams after struggling in both phases in Monday’s loss in Montreal. Crosby doesn’t say a whole lot between reps. When he does, often gesturing with his left glove, four other stars listen and nod.
During a 4-on-3 power play, Brock McGinn stands in front of a booming one-timer from Malkin. The thud of the puck hitting McGinn’s shin guard echoes inside the empty arena. McGinn looks to be slightly hobbled but finishes out the rep.
As the second unit springs to life, Crosby glides over and gives him a little tap.
“It’s the small things,” forward Rickard Rakell said. “He’s on the bench and one of our guys boxes another guy out and [keeps him away from] our goalie. He wasn’t even on the ice, but he tells me, ‘I like that play. I really like how he’s standing up for him.’ He is team-first, and he understands that everyone has different jobs.”
By 11:40 a.m., the formal portion of practice is winding down.
With Chad Ruhwedel charging toward him on the side wall, Crosby casually makes a one-touch pass to Guentzel. They run a give-and-go. He saucers one onto his Guentzel’s blade.
With his precision passing and elite edge work, Crosby is a cut above the rest at any given practice. But this is a rare day when nothing he did dropped jaws.
“If anyone is going to make a ridiculous play in practice, it’s usually him,” goalie Casey DeSmith said. “It’s just mind-blowing, the amount of stuff he’s pulled off on me in practice. This one time, he kind of did the reverse Michigan on his backhand and tucked it far side, top corner. I was just like, ‘What just happened?’”
If Malkin had executed something like that, the fiery Russian might have celebrated so loud that it was heard all the way back in Magnitogorsk. But Crosby just silently skates away, eventually glancing over his shoulder to flash a knowing grin.
Sullivan calls practice to an end at 11:43. But Crosby’s work is far from over.
He parks near Tristan Jarry, just off the right post, and tries to tip pucks past the goalie. He whiffs on one and bangs it into the boards in feigned frustration.
He competes in a spirited next-goal-wins scrum then mobs the guy who got it.
At 11:57, he dutifully delivers five one-timer passes to Rust, who then exits the ice. So Crosby takes aim at a shooter tutor. He snaps 15 pucks from the right dot.
“If there’s an instance when he misses the net on a back-door one-timer,” Sullivan noted, “the next three days in practice, he’s taking 50 one-timers in that spot.”
Sullivan believes younger players have benefitted from watching Crosby go about his business.
He pointed to Guentzel and Rust as two players who have mimicked his process and approach on their way to becoming All-Star-caliber wingers.
By noon, Crosby is one of six skaters left. He heads back to the other end to broker a deal.
If DeSmith stands in for a bunch of bang-bang plays on the doorstep, he will do hard drives out of the corners, something the goalie wants to work on.
“He’s not arrogant in any way,” DeSmith said. “He’s perfectly willing to help me.”
It’s 12:11 p.m. when Crosby, swerving on one skate, buries one last goal.
He taps Rakell and Letang on the shin pads, grabs his other stick and disappears down the tunnel to the dressing room, which many of the players have already vacated.
Right behind him is Rakell, who made a point to try to match the sweat equity of a future Hall of Famer. He recognizes Sid didn’t just stumble into greatness.
“If he’s out there working, I should want to do the same thing,” Rakell said with a smile. “I’m trying to get better every day and I’m just trying to follow his lead.”