The 2022 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 6 all-stars teams were released recently with several area players making the list.
The PIAA Class A runner-up West Branch Lady Warriors had three players make first team and two make second team.
Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle and Brooklyn Myers were all tabbed as first team all-stars, while Shianna Hoover and Matayha Kerin were named to the second team.
Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair was a first team nod, while teammate Kaprice Cavalet was honored as a second-team nod.
Moshannon Valley’s Madison McCoy and Maddie Mills were both named to the second team.
In Class AA, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Reese Hazelton was named a first-team all-star, while teammate Sophie Granville was honored on the second team.
2022 PVCA District 6 All-Stars
First Team
Bishop McCort: Starcia Bainey, Gianna Gallucci.
Claysburg-Kimmel: Emalee Cavander.
Glendale: Alyssa Sinclair.
Homer-Center: Anna Cutschall, Macy Sardone, Meegan Williams.
Portage: Paige Phillips, Kiera Sossong.
West Branch: Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle, Brooklyn Myers.
Second Team
Bishop Carroll: Alicia Heinrich.
Bishop Guilfoyle: Ava Taddei.
Bishop McCort: Kate Edwards.
Ferndale: Angelina Wagner.
Glendale: Kaprice Cavalet.
Homer-Center: Ali Schmidt, Ashlynn Kerr.
Juniata Valley: Ellie Manyara.
Moshannon Valley: Madison McCoy, Maddie Mills.
Portage: Trissa Smith.
Purchase Line: Abigail Gonchar.
United: Kaitlyn Dill, Abby McConville.
West Branch: Shianna Hoover, Matayha Kerin.
Class AA
First Team
Central Cambria: Mikalah Kim.
Forest Hills: Julia Chunta, Mya Colosimo, Lia Konchan.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Reese Hazelton.
Richland: Laikyn Roman.
Tyrone: Reagan Irons, Kylee Nelson, Madelyn Rockwell.
West Shamokin: Maddie McConnell.
Second Team
Bellwood-Antis: Lydia Worthing.
Forest Hills: Addison Schirato.
Marion Center: Abigail Smulik.
Northern Cambria: Lauren McCombie.
Penns Valley: Julia Emel.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Sophie Granville.
Tyrone: Piper Christine, Elaina Gehlman.
Westmont Hilltop: Carissa Krall.
Honorable Mention
Cambria Heights: Mackenzie Mulraney.
Central: Kaitlyn Weitzel.
Marion Center: Kaelee Elkin, Maggie Shadle.
Penns Valley: Ella Hadley.
Richland: Lanie Marshall.
River Valley: Hannah Artley.
West Shamokin: Maggie Brewer, Maya McIlwain, Aleya Talmadge.