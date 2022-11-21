The 2022 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association District 6 all-stars teams were released recently with several area players making the list.

The PIAA Class A runner-up West Branch Lady Warriors had three players make first team and two make second team.

Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle and Brooklyn Myers were all tabbed as first team all-stars, while Shianna Hoover and Matayha Kerin were named to the second team.

Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair was a first team nod, while teammate Kaprice Cavalet was honored as a second-team nod.

Moshannon Valley’s Madison McCoy and Maddie Mills were both named to the second team.

In Class AA, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Reese Hazelton was named a first-team all-star, while teammate Sophie Granville was honored on the second team.

2022 PVCA District 6 All-Stars

First Team

Bishop McCort: Starcia Bainey, Gianna Gallucci.

Claysburg-Kimmel: Emalee Cavander.

Glendale: Alyssa Sinclair.

Homer-Center: Anna Cutschall, Macy Sardone, Meegan Williams.

Portage: Paige Phillips, Kiera Sossong.

West Branch: Katrina Cowder, Marley Croyle, Brooklyn Myers.

Second Team

Bishop Carroll: Alicia Heinrich.

Bishop Guilfoyle: Ava Taddei.

Bishop McCort: Kate Edwards.

Ferndale: Angelina Wagner.

Glendale: Kaprice Cavalet.

Homer-Center: Ali Schmidt, Ashlynn Kerr.

Juniata Valley: Ellie Manyara.

Moshannon Valley: Madison McCoy, Maddie Mills.

Portage: Trissa Smith.

Purchase Line: Abigail Gonchar.

United: Kaitlyn Dill, Abby McConville.

West Branch: Shianna Hoover, Matayha Kerin.

Class AA

First Team

Central Cambria: Mikalah Kim.

Forest Hills: Julia Chunta, Mya Colosimo, Lia Konchan.

Philipsburg-Osceola: Reese Hazelton.

Richland: Laikyn Roman.

Tyrone: Reagan Irons, Kylee Nelson, Madelyn Rockwell.

West Shamokin: Maddie McConnell.

Second Team

Bellwood-Antis: Lydia Worthing.

Forest Hills: Addison Schirato.

Marion Center: Abigail Smulik.

Northern Cambria: Lauren McCombie.

Penns Valley: Julia Emel.

Philipsburg-Osceola: Sophie Granville.

Tyrone: Piper Christine, Elaina Gehlman.

Westmont Hilltop: Carissa Krall.

Honorable Mention

Cambria Heights: Mackenzie Mulraney.

Central: Kaitlyn Weitzel.

Marion Center: Kaelee Elkin, Maggie Shadle.

Penns Valley: Ella Hadley.

Richland: Lanie Marshall.

River Valley: Hannah Artley.

West Shamokin: Maggie Brewer, Maya McIlwain, Aleya Talmadge.

