SHIPPENSBURG — Several Progressland track and field athletes competed on day two of the PIAA Track and Field Championships held at Robb Field on the campus of Shippensburg University on Saturday.
Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch competed in the Class AA division, while Clearfield was in the Class AAA division.
The Mounties’ Chad Muckey finished 18th in the Class AA 3200-meter run on Saturday, crossing the line in 9:51.03.
Sean Aiken of Eden Christian Academy out of District 7 won the race in a time if 9:13.47.
Huntingdon’s Tyler Rader finished just ahead of Muckey in 13th place.
The West Branch boys 3200-meter relay of John Stavola, Noah Ryder, Jacob Alexander and Sage Carr finished 19th in a time of 8:44.33.
Central Cambria finished 9th, while Penn Cambria took 11th as the only other District 6 schools that qualified.
Hughesville won the race in 8:04.31, well off the state record of 7:44.44 set by Lewisburg in 2004.
Clearfield’s Karson Kline finished 19th in the prelims of Class AAA 300-meter hurdles in a time of 41.14.
North Penn’s Devin Nugent won the finals, with a time of 37.65.
In the lone field event Progressland had a qualifier for, Clearfield’s Isaac Samsel placed 22nd in the Class AAA javelin with a heave of 130-6.
Mifflin County’s Josiah Sechler was the winner with a distance of 184-9. The meet record is 246-9, set by South Park’s Billy Stanley in 2012. Stanley also holds the national record with the same throw.