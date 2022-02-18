Now that the All-Star break is behind them, the Penguins are suddenly speeding toward the end of the regular season. After their Metropolitan showdown with the high-scoring Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, they will have 30 games left.
The first-place Penguins are already in a very comfortable playoff position. That's surprising given that many analysts, including this one, expected the Metro to be the NHL's deepest, toughest division. But even after losing in Toronto on Thursday, Pittsburgh still had a 21-point cushion over fifth-place Columbus.
Sidney Crosby was asked after the 4-1 loss to the Leafs if he thought that would make it difficult for the Penguins to find motivation each and every night.
"I don't think. We're playing some really good teams here, a lot of divisional games, a lot on the line," the captain replied. "By no means are we even close to where we need to be or being able to coast. You find out pretty quickly if you don't show up what kind of night it can be. [Thursday] is a good example of that."
Playoff seeding and home-ice advantage are still at stake. More importantly, the Penguins must take this time to fine-tune their game prior to the postseason.
Which areas could use the most attention? We have pinpointed seven statistics that must change if the Penguins are to go on their first deep run in a while.
1. Giveaway rates for the Big Three
Evgeni Malkin has been under a microscope since he joined the lineup last month, but you haven't needed one to spot many of his turnovers. The official scorers at PPG Paints Arena tagged him with six giveaways Tuesday — an eye-popping total. He now has a giveaway rate of 3.29 per 60 minutes of ice time.
Kris Letang has had some brutal ones lately, too, including two at the blue line that led to short-handed breakaway goals. His giveaway rate has rapidly grown since the calendar flipped to 2022. Prior to that, it was his lowest in a decade.
Crosby can be better in his area, too. His turnovers are typically not as blatant as those other two, but his rate of 2.79 per 60 is not far off his career high.
Now, those three are among Pittsburgh's highest-usage players in terms of puck possession, so naturally those numbers will be inflated a bit. But that will need to be reined in when tight games against structured playoff teams begin.
2. Rush chances for their opponents
The Leafs scored all four of their goals off the rush Thursday and would have had a couple more if not for big saves from Tristan Jarry, including a breakaway stop on Auston Matthews. The Penguins had given up at least five rush chances in seven of their last 10 games heading into the loss to the Leafs, per Sportlogiq.
Looking at their statistical profile, the Penguins rank in the league's top 10 in most defensive metrics. But they're in the bottom 12 in this one key category.
Obviously, the aforementioned giveaways are a factor in the spiking of this stat.
3. Scoring from middle-six wingers
Recently, the Penguins have gotten the lion's share of their scoring from their top line and the power play. They are sorely lacking goals from the middle six.
Over their last 18 games, the Penguins have gotten six total goals from Kasperi Kapanen, Evan Rodrigues, Danton Heinen and the injured Jason Zucker. You can throw in Brock McGinn here, too. He had just one goal over that span.
No offense to Dominik Simon, who is a subpar finisher, but it's not ideal that he has as many goals or more than all of those guys these last several weeks.
This absolutely must change for them to avoid another premature playoff exit.
4. Geno's expected goals at 5-on-5
This ties into the previous item. Whether it's on Malkin, the guys he has had on his wings or both, the Penguins need more consistent 5-on-5 impact from him.
Malkin has boosted the power play while picking up three goals and eight of his 15 points on the man advantage. But he has had a 5-on-5 expected goals percentage above 50 in just seven of his 15 games and below 45% in six of them. That said, Thursday was one of his stronger games, with Jeff Carter on one wing.
The Penguins will need both of their top two lines to do some damage.
5. Average weight of defensemen
All things considered, the Penguins should be pretty pleased with the play of their blue-line group. Letang had been excellent until an erratic last two weeks. Marcus Pettersson has stabilized both himself and the second pair. And Chad Ruhwedel has held up just fine, forming a solid third pair with Mike Matheson.
There's no question that having a number of nimble, puck-moving defensemen has led to great regular season success. The playoffs have been another story.
Recent playoff history suggests it would behoove Ron Hextall and the Penguins to add at least one heavier, meaner blue-liner to the mix before the trade deadline, even if he is just another third-pair type. They likely need at least one defenseman like that to get through the division playoff gauntlet.
6. Penguins' penalty-kill percentage
The Penguins still ranked second in the NHL on the penalty kill entering Friday, but that unit has slipped the last two months. After they went a team-record 15 games without giving up a power play goal, they have killed 79.2% of their penalties in the last 22 and just 75.0% since Teddy Blueger went down on Jan. 23.
Seven of the last 10 league champions, including both back-to-back Stanley Cup teams for the Penguins, had a kill rate above 83.0% during the postseason.
7. Jarry's number of starts
The Penguins did not plan to have Jarry play in 40 of their 51 games. But due to Casey DeSmith's struggles and the fluke injury to third goalie Louis Domingue, Jarry ranks second in the NHL in minutes, trailing just Nashville's Juuso Saros.
Jarry has said he feels a big workload benefits him. And the schedule has had a few longer breaks built in, giving him a breather. But it's fair to wonder if all the minutes played and the pucks he's stopped are taking a toll on his performance.
To be clear, this is not to say that he has been bad by any stretch. And maybe it was unreasonable to expect him to perform at the level he did in late November and December. But his underlying numbers have regressed since Jan. 1.
Jarry's .813 high-danger save percentage is 24th among 33 qualifying goalies, per Natural Stat Trick. He had a top-six percentage at .865 prior to that. And his goals saved above average have dipped a bit, too, from fifth down to 11th.
Maybe that's a coincidence. But his workload feels like something to watch.