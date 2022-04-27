We know what you are undoubtedly thinking after reading that headline.
How in the world did we trim this list from 70 all the way down to seven?
Their incredible surge up the standings, when they went 17-2-0 during a stretch in December and January, feels like it was four years ago, not four months.
Mike Sullivan pushed all the right buttons in the first half to guide the Penguins through myriad health issues. Now he looks like he wants to bash those buttons with a sledgehammer. Nothing he is trying now seems to be working.
“I still believe in this group. I believe we have what it takes,” Sullivan insisted after Tuesday’s listless loss to Edmonton, a game in which they showed a stunning lack of urgency. “We’ve shown an ability to be a really good hockey team. That’s what we’ve got to capture. We’ll fight every day to make sure we do that.”
The Penguins are speeding toward another first-round playoff exit, which would be their fourth in a row. They have a bunch of big, recurring issues and precious little time to find fixes. They have one game left, Friday’s regular season finale against Columbus, and probably three practices before the playoffs begin.
They must then travel to play the New York Rangers or the Florida Panthers.
With each passing day and glaring mistake, it seems less likely that Sullivan’s squad will recapture the contending form they occasionally flashed the last three months. However, a turnaround is not impossible if the Penguins buy back in mentally and emotionally. This is the NHL. Surprises happen every spring.
Beyond the low energy level, which players lamented after losing to the Oilers, what are their principal problems? Here are seven that need to be fixed pronto.
1. Too many ghastly giveaways
Their giveaway rate has gone up over the last few weeks, but the Penguins still rank in the middle of the pack in terms of that number. The issue is not how often they are giving away the puck. It’s the timing and the location of their turnovers.
Head-scratching, hair-pulling decisions like Danton Heinen’s no-look pass in Detroit and ill-timed gambles from pinching Penguins defensemen have led to a bunch of odd-man rushes. They gave the Oilers one just seconds into Tuesday’s loss.
The Panthers and the Rangers are both equipped to punish the Penguins for those, especially with Tristan Jarry, who excels in this area, expected to sit out.
2. Defending teams off the rush
Giving up goals on 2-on-1s or breakaways after puck management miscues is one worry. But the Penguins also seem to have forgotten how to defend the rush even when they have numbers back, like the 3-on-4 rush the Oilers converted.
On Evander Kane’s winning goal, Connor McDavid blew right past Brock McGinn. John Marino stepped out to cover for him. Brian Dumoulin got caught flat-footed between two Oilers. And Teddy Blueger couldn’t get back in time to affect anything. That was a classic case of one simple play starting a costly chain of events.
Not to excuse the players, who should have these details down by now, but you do wonder if all of the lineup tinkering is a factor in team-level breakdowns.
3. Giving goals right back to teams
Kane’s second-period goal came just 25 seconds after the Penguins tied the score. Momentum swung back into the Oilers’ favor and the Penguins never got it back. They have allowed several goals like that in April. They lost every time.
With their margin for error so thin right now and the confidence of the group clearly shaken, they can’t afford to give goals right back to teams in the playoffs.
4. Inconsistent net-front defense
Given the way the Penguins are built, with skating and puck skills prioritized over bulk and brawn, there will be times when they are out-muscled in front. One can question that approach. But that’s the trade-off they signed up for, hoping they won’t let opponents set up inside their defensive zone in the first place.
With Casey DeSmith in net, they must be stouter. Opponents parking in front can pose a pair of problems for the goalie, who is just 6-foot. At that height, he can have a tough time tracking the puck because he can’t peek over the big lugs in front. And when he’s left guessing, he often leaves the upper corners exposed.
5. Not enough from the bottom nine
This was a storyline back in January and continues to be even after the addition of Rickard Rakell and the return of players such as McGinn and Jason Zucker.
(Zucker, by the way, left Tuesday’s game with an injury. His status is uncertain.)
Evgeni Malkin has been streaky at 5-on-5 and the Penguins have been out-scored 17-12 with him on the ice. Knowing it is essential to their Stanley Cup hopes that Malkin consistently makes a positive impact beyond the power play, Sullivan keeps shuffling his lines. It may be doing more harm than good at this point.
Not only has Malkin lost traction in the past month, but Jeff Carter, skating with whichever wingers were left over, has a minus-11 rating in the last 16 games. And they have not assembled a checking line that could rival the stingy success they got previously from Zach Aston-Reese, Blueger and Brandon Tanev.
6. Dropping the special teams battle
Despite having all that offensive firepower and a penalty-kill unit that should still finish in the NHL’s top three, the Penguins in April have been out-scored on special teams 8-2 when you include the two short-handed goals they gave up.
They may point to the process, especially on the power play. But results are results, and the Penguins need an edge here if they continue to struggle at 5-on-5.
7. Where did their puck pursuit go?
Last but not least, because this might actually be the biggest harbinger of doom, but the Penguins can look tired, slow and a little old. And that shows up in their puck pursuit, which is one of the core tenets of Sullivan’s coaching philosophy.
Their effort and energy has waxed and waned, as has the desire to work collectively within their structure, whether it was on their forecheck or chasing loose pucks in all three zones or picking their spots to put heat on enemy puck-carriers.
That is a big part of their identity. When that’s gone, what do they have left?
A team that is a step behind, out of sorts and not long for postseason play.