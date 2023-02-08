Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South to Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected Thursday afternoon and evening, then shifting to the West-Northwest at the same speeds late Thursday night through the mid morning hours Friday. * WHERE...Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest southerly wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening will be felt mainly on the ridge tops, with the threat for similar gusts from the West expanding over the entire advisory area late Thursday night and Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind.