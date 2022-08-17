Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 6:25-34; Luke 12:32; John 14:1-6, 25-27
Eight years ago in 2014, I was reading an article on the Yahoo news site quoting an interview of a well-known economist saying that the economy was not in as good of a condition as we might think. And even though it was officially pronounced that the most recent recession ended in 2009, this individual’s thorough analysis theorized that our nation’s economy was technically still in recession.
He pointed to signs like slowing sales in the housing market, people still losing full time jobs and having to replace them with part-time work, or leaving the job market altogether, etc. I found myself starting to worry in such a way that I was getting distracted from my work that day as a pastor.
It then occurred to me that most of the people I know regardless of their life circumstances, are nevertheless finding ways with God’s help to cope and even thrive in today’s world, despite the economy, wars and rumors of wars, global warming, and health care. I am able to discern this from those who seek to follow two pieces of advice from Jesus: Seek first God’s kingdom; and, Do not fear…
It turned out that later that same day eight years ago I was also reading on line words from a newsletter from the church my wife and I used to pastor in Arkansas.
They were written by the church’s current pastor about these very things – our fears and Jesus’ advice. Read the thoughts from this Arkansas pastor below and see what you think. They still apply here in 2022 eight years later. I’ve quoted Pastor Carl McCormack’s words in their entirety because I cannot say it any better!
… it occurs to me that we all have things we fear. For some it is a fear of the future, or fear of the unknown; for others it may be fear of disease or cancer, fear of losing a job, fear of losing independence or financial security, or perhaps the ultimate fear of death itself.
When we are alone we are reluctant to turn off the lights, because in those quiet dark moments alone, our fears come out of hiding to do their destructive work, robbing us of our peace and challenging our faith. When we finally decide we’ve worried enough and get up to face the bright light of a new day, our fears scurry back into hiding.
We may try to ignore them, and throughout the day find things to occupy our minds, but we know they are still there watching us and waiting for the cloak of darkness, when we are once again alone, to come out of hiding to haunt our thoughts.
As Jesus’ ministry was facing harsh criticism and strong opposition, he told his disciples “Don’t be afraid.” As Jesus walked steadily toward Jerusalem to confront the government and religious leadership and to face the cross itself, he said, “Don’t be afraid . . . for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.”
Every day Jesus lived in the light of his Father’s good pleasure exhibiting the Kingdom wherever he went and to whomever he met. And Jesus calls us to open our eyes and recognize that the kingdom of God is here, the exciting new world is breaking in all around us, and he beckons us to follow and embrace it with him.
The kingdom is not just a promise; it is a reality, here and now. We may not know where Jesus is leading us or what the future might hold for us, and we might even be fearful, but we will not be alone. Jesus invites us to step off into this new reality with him. All along the journey lie familiar landmarks reminding us of our unity with Christ and Christ’s people.
We can see it each time we approach the table of the Lord to receive the bread and the cup; each time the baptismal water washes over the head of one of God’s children; each time we work together in harmony as a church family; each time our common praise and prayer ascends to God in worship; each time we offer our time and our treasure to the Lord; each time we do something on behalf of the helpless and the hopeless, we know we are being guided in the right direction and that we are not alone.
Alone we are not able to control the things we fear, but together we can begin right now to boldly act on this promise of Jesus. With the assurance of our “Father’s good pleasure” and His abiding presence with us, we can be assured that the light of God’s love will illuminate our troubled world, and do away with our nagging fears once and for all. It can be done. It must be done. With God’s help it will be done.