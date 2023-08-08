The Steelers have spent a large portion of the offseason building depth at several key positions, whether with starters or backups. But did they forget one?
After restocking the offensive line, inside linebacker, cornerback and even making sure they had a veteran third-team quarterback, the Steelers are ready to begin playing preseason games with just two proven running backs — Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
And Warren isn’t exactly a seasoned veteran, though he opened a lot of eyes as an undrafted rookie and showed he can be more than just a nice complement to Harris.
With Benny Snell gone, the Steelers are thinner than a razor’s edge at the position, both in depth and experience. Harris and Warren have a combined three years in the league. And the leading candidate to be the third running back has played in three games since 2020.
The question is: Will they go find one? There is a shopping list of proven running backs who are still on the free agent market, everyone from Kareem Hunt and Dalvin Cook to Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette.
Would the Steelers, who have shown no reluctance to deepen their roster, consider such a pickup before the start of the regular season?
The Steelers open the preseason Friday night in Tampa, and coach Mike Tomlin will have to use the next three games to find another running back to go with Harris and Warren. Right now, the leading candidate is Anthony McFarland, who has done little since he was a fourth-round choice in 2020.
McFarland had 33 carries for 113 yards as a rookie but has appeared in just three games with nine carries the past two seasons.
He spent part of the 2021 season on injured reserve and most of last season on the practice squad.
After that, the options are slim.
Darius Hagans, an undrafted rookie from tiny Virginia State, is listed as the fourth running back on the depth chart that was released the other day.
The other candidates are Greg Bell, an undrafted rookie free agent by the Detroit Lions in 2022, and John Lovett of Penn State, who was an undrafted rookie in 2022 by the Carolina Panthers.
Maybe the Steelers are hoping one of them will open their eyes as Warren did last season as an undrafted free agent.
He had 379 yards rushing on 77 carries and his 4.9 yards per carry was a full yard better than Harris’ (3.8). What’s more, he caught 28 passes for 216 yards and showed he was a fearless in pass protection.
Warren has made a point to pass that on to this crop of undrafted free agents.
“I felt the same way they do,” Warren said Tuesday after he and his teammates returned from an off day. “I already know what they’re feeling. I tell them just come out and ball and play their game.”
Warren did that the best way he knows how, combining physicality with downhill running and hitting the hole as though he were trying to jump on a subway train with the door closing.
“See it, hit it, no hesitation,” Warren said. “Just hit it.”
That’s why he stopped playing basketball.
“I like hitting,” Warren said. “You can’t hit in basketball. I played basketball how I played football.”
Warren’s mentality and style might have even served as a template for Harris.
After averaging 3.3 yards per carry in his first eight games, Harris began hitting holes and averaged 4.1 yards (673 yards on 164 carries) in the final nine.
His two longest runs of the season — 36 yards against New Orleans, 19 versus Cincinnati — came in the final nine games.
The Steelers were fortunate to stumble upon a capable No. 2 running back with Warren.
Can they find a No. 3 back from their current crop of candidates? Or will they have to go outside to find him?
Barring injuries, it is highly unlikely the Steelers are interested in the high-profile backs who are still available.
One, they would cost more than they want to spend on a backup, especially a third-teamer.
And two, any backup they sign will have to play special teams, which leaves out any of the players in that group.
For now, they are merely hoping to uncover another Warren.
“It’s pass protection, physicality, being able to show you can be relied on when things go south,” Warren said. “I guess it was really important. I learned my way. I’m grateful.”
So are the Steelers.