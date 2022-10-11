Scouts from Troop 2 of Clearfield recently completed community service at St. John Lutheran Church by helping prepare for its Operation Christmas Child shoebox-packing event.
They folded around 250 red-and-green shoeboxes in record time. Afterward, each scout filled a shoebox with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys including a soccer ball and pump.
Scouts also included a handwritten note and this picture of their Troop so the children who receive their gifts may have it as a special keepsake.
The church will host its shoebox-packing event Oct. 27-28, from 1 to 4 p.m., each day. For information or questions, please call Jane Davis at 814-762-6020.
For information or questions on Operation Christmas Child in West Central PA, contact Shelly Rhoades via e-mail at shell.rhoades@yahoo.com or call/text at 805-469-8245