If you were still looking for visual evidence that Sidney Crosby is not washed, that he can still take over hockey games at 34 after coming off September wrist surgery and a bout with COVID-19, he gave you 50 seconds of proof Tuesday.
Midway through the second period, the star center threw his thunder thighs over the boards with the Penguins leading the Montreal Canadiens, 2-1. After an icing call and a defensive-zone faceoff, he went to work in Montreal territory.
The Penguins possessed the puck there for nearly a minute, working along the walls and cycling it down low before sending it high for shots from the point. His 25-year-old linemate, Kasperi Kapanen, got gassed and made his way to the bench. Evan Rodrigues, the other winger, dipped off the ice 31 seconds later.
Crosby wasn’t done. From his temporary workspace in the right corner, he snapped a tape-to-tape pass to the far point. When Mike Matheson beat Jake Allen for the eventual game-clincher, Crosby’s brilliant shift had elapsed 94 seconds.
“He’s in a way different place,” coach Mike Sullivan said after the Penguins beat the Canadiens, 5-2, for their fifth straight win. “I can see it every night, just his game coming. It just gets better and better. ... They had some extended offensive zone shifts and for me that’s an indication of Sid’s game being at its best.”
When the final buzzer sounded Tuesday, he had possessed the puck in the offensive zone for 76 seconds, nearly doubling his season average, per Sportlogiq.
Crosby added another assist early in the third period when he lugged the puck into the offensive zone, hit the brakes and, with three defenders focused on him, slid the puck over to Brian Dumoulin, who ripped home his first goal of 2021-22.
“He can have two guys on him or three guys, he can be in a tough situation, but you know he’ll find a way to get the puck through and get it to you,” Dumoulin said. “He’s playing great right now. He’s creating plays for us. You can see it.”
Does Crosby see it? Asked about dropping those dimes against the Canadiens, Crosby quickly steered the topic toward his finishing. He noted that he had fired six shots and couldn’t score. His shooting percentage sits at a career-low 8.9%.
“If I had to evaluate it, I’d like to bury a few more,” Crosby said. “But besides that, as far as generating chances and timing, I feel a lot more comfortable.”
Sure, if you want to pick nits, that would be the obvious one to reach for right now. Crosby has four goals in 16 games. That’s just one more than Brian Boyle.
He had a few good looks against the Canadiens, like when he streaked down the left wing and couldn’t snipe Allen over his glove, or the time he drove the net and steered a shot off Allen that bounced in the crease then skittered wide.
His game has come around, but he seems to be snake-bitten as a scorer.
“Going to the net doesn’t hurt. Usually there’s going to be pucks there no matter how things are going. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to find some of those loose ones, [shots] have hit the post or crossbar. I missed two pretty easy empty nets in Washington,” Crosby said. “That’s the way it goes sometimes.”
The Penguins are still winning anyway, sandwiching two five-game streaks around a three-game skid, in part due to everything else Crosby has been doing.
In the past nine games, Crosby dished out 12 assists and posted four multi-point efforts. Tuesday’s was the 400th of his career, making him one of 14 all-timers to ever hit that multi-game mark.
Over that stretch, the Penguins averaged 11 scoring chances per game with Crosby on at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick.
Even with Kapanen temporarily filling in for Jake Guentzel, who was red hot before hurting his right hand, Crosby’s line continues to challenge opponents.
In terms of limiting chances, Crosby and Co. have been pretty stingy, as well.
The captain’s legs and lungs look to be back to full strength after he experienced mild COVID symptoms in November. Crosby logged a season-high 22:06 of ice time on Tuesday and has eclipsed 21 minutes in four of his last eight games.
And then there is his work inside the faceoff circle. That was a concern following the surgery to his left wrist, which is the fulcrum for the bottom hand on his stick. He won just 40.8% of his draws in his first nine games of the season. That included a worrisome 4-for-14 night Nov. 26 against the New York Islanders.
But in each of his last seven games, Crosby has won at least 50% of his draws. He is still ceding some faceoffs to Rodrigues and Jeff Carter, both righties. But his 60.7% success rate over that span gives hope that his wrist is not an issue now.
“I feel better. I feel like I’m getting a little bit stronger and more confident,” he said. “And to go from basically taking none to jumping in a game ... just the timing and the comfort level, that’s all gotten better. It probably had more to do with the reps, but [if] you struggle, you probably focus on it a little bit more, too.”
And now, Crosby is turning his focus to finishing. So look out, NHL goalies.