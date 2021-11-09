Clearfield cross country runner Scarlett Singleton has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 30.
Singleton placed sixth in the District 9 class 2A cross country race with a time of 22:40, which qualified her for the PIAA Championship meet.
“Scarlett worked really hard all season, and she didn’t let the awful conditions at districts deter her,” Clearfield head coach Eric Yingling said. “She raced one of her best races in her career and achieved her goal of making it to states.”