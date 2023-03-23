SANDY RIDGE — The Sandy Ridge Sportsmen’s Club and the Philipsburg Rod & Gun Club have officially merged. The club will be holding trap and sporting clays five stand shoots during the spring, summer and fall, with indoor .22 shoots during the winter.
A 100-yard outdoor rifle and pistol range is available at the Sandy Ridge location year round.
The club is open for trap practice (weather permitting) on Tuesday evenings at 4 p.m. The club has one lighted trap field for evening shooting.
The public is invited to visit the club and give trap shooting a try. You will need your own shotgun and ammunition; eye and ear protection are required (ear plugs available at the club). You do not have to be a member to shoot practice; but memberships are only $15 per year. The cost for targets is $5 per round (25 targets).
Besides practice shooting open to all, those wishing to participate in a team environment may join a team for the Tuesday League consisting of 50 targets. All members of the team help the team score. Points are added to the team’s score just for shooting that night. The Tuesday Night League runs for 18-20 weeks and you must be a member to participate.
Junior shooters (those who have not graduated) receive free targets. There is a banquet and prizes at the conclusion on the league.
There is also a Tri-County team open to all members and you travel to other local clubs for competitions. This team shoots on varied Sundays and consists of 50 targets.