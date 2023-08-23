The regular Sandy Ridge Tuesday Night League and Practice Shoot held on Aug. 23 was attended by 50 shooters.
High Shooters out of 50 targets were:
49 - Jay Clemmer, Scott Holdren
48 - Marilyn Kephart, Larry Quick, John Hallam, Lynn Gilham, Vince
Romanini
47 - Helen Holdren, Rick Bookamire, Dave Laux, Jerry McCoy, Brett
Romanini, Bert Schoonover, Merrill Timchack
46 -Steve Cowher, Brady Lewis
45 -Jim Burns, Paul Augustine, Brad Holdren, Todd Homan, Brooks
Kosut, Megan Grove
44 - Jim Yurky, Tim Schoonover