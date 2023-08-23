The regular Sandy Ridge Tuesday Night League and Practice Shoot held on Aug. 23 was attended by 50 shooters.

High Shooters out of 50 targets were:

49 - Jay Clemmer, Scott Holdren

48 - Marilyn Kephart, Larry Quick, John Hallam, Lynn Gilham, Vince

Romanini

47 - Helen Holdren, Rick Bookamire, Dave Laux, Jerry McCoy, Brett

Romanini, Bert Schoonover, Merrill Timchack

46 -Steve Cowher, Brady Lewis

45 -Jim Burns, Paul Augustine, Brad Holdren, Todd Homan, Brooks

Kosut, Megan Grove

44 - Jim Yurky, Tim Schoonover

