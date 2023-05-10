SANDY RIDGE — The regular Sandy Ridge Tuesday Night League and Practice Shoot was attended by 38 shooters. Targets for youth shooters (still in school) are free but you must supply your own shotgun and shells.
High Shooters out of 50 targets were:
49—Rick Bookamire, Tom Davis, Brady Lewis.
48—Rob Bascom, Brooks Kosut, Jerry McCoy, Vince Romanini, Brett Romanini, Bert Schoonover, Jim Yurky.
47—Lynn Gilham, Scott Holdren.
46—John Hallem.
45—Jim Billy, John Solan,
The Club will also be holding 5 Stand Sporting Clay shoots every Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. The cost for 25 targets is $7. Youth shooters will also receive free targets.
All shooters supply their own shotgun and shells.