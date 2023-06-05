LITTLE LEAGUE
Baseball
Curwensville-Clearfield
Champions Choice;010;0;—;1;1;2
Elks;305;3;—;11;10;0
WP—Ezra Maines. LP—Cooper Smay.
2B—Brody Lanich.
Updated: June 5, 2023 @ 11:25 pm
