Four Leaf Clover
Championship
Lanse;210;033;—;9;7;4
Bradford Twp;110;44x;—;10;4;3
WP—B. Aveni. LP—J. Stavola.
HR—E. Reams, C. McDowell, B. Ryen. 3B—A. Shaw. 2B—Aveni, Reams.
Updated: June 11, 2022 @ 2:29 am
