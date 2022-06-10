Four Leaf Clover

Championship

Lanse;210;033;—;9;7;4

Bradford Twp;110;44x;—;10;4;3

WP—B. Aveni. LP—J. Stavola.

HR—E. Reams, C. McDowell, B. Ryen. 3B—A. Shaw. 2B—Aveni, Reams.

