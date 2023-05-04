LITTLE LEAGUE

Baseball

VFW;010;1;—;2;1;3

Elks;801;3;—;12;6;3

WP—Ty Thompson. LP—Beau Jarvis.

2B—Jake Strishok.

NK Law;000;0;—;0;0;0

Wischuck Contracting;554;x;—14;6;0

WP—Henry Johnston (no-hitter). LP—Liam Baroni.

2B—Kamden Spencer.

