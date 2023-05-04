LITTLE LEAGUE
Baseball
VFW;010;1;—;2;1;3
Elks;801;3;—;12;6;3
WP—Ty Thompson. LP—Beau Jarvis.
2B—Jake Strishok.
NK Law;000;0;—;0;0;0
Wischuck Contracting;554;x;—14;6;0
WP—Henry Johnston (no-hitter). LP—Liam Baroni.
2B—Kamden Spencer.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Warren, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&
LITTLE LEAGUE
Baseball
VFW;010;1;—;2;1;3
Elks;801;3;—;12;6;3
WP—Ty Thompson. LP—Beau Jarvis.
2B—Jake Strishok.
NK Law;000;0;—;0;0;0
Wischuck Contracting;554;x;—14;6;0
WP—Henry Johnston (no-hitter). LP—Liam Baroni.
2B—Kamden Spencer.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.