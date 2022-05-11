YOUTH BASEBALL

Little League

Four Leaf Clover

Haglee's;203;000;—5;11;1

S and C;000;402;—6;5;1

WP—Landen Lannen. LP—Milo Reifer.

3H—Zane Dillon. HR—Dillon, Will Hubler, Trey Baxter. 2B—Lannen.

Haglee's;203;112;—9;10;0

Moose;004;000;—4;5;0

WP—Calen Keith. LP—Jace Moskel.

3H—Milo Reifer, Keith. 3B—Keith, Zane Dillon, Moskel

Philipsburg-Osceola

CMP;122;201;—8;4;1

Vaux Printworks;211;200;—6;10;2

WP—Jace Nearhood. LP—Lucas Connor. Save—Griffin White.

3H—Connor. 3B—Connor. 2B—Scott Nevel 2, Jace Potter, Nearhood.

