YOUTH BASEBALL
Little League
Four Leaf Clover
Haglee's;203;000;—5;11;1
S and C;000;402;—6;5;1
WP—Landen Lannen. LP—Milo Reifer.
3H—Zane Dillon. HR—Dillon, Will Hubler, Trey Baxter. 2B—Lannen.
Haglee's;203;112;—9;10;0
Moose;004;000;—4;5;0
WP—Calen Keith. LP—Jace Moskel.
3H—Milo Reifer, Keith. 3B—Keith, Zane Dillon, Moskel
Philipsburg-Osceola
CMP;122;201;—8;4;1
Vaux Printworks;211;200;—6;10;2
WP—Jace Nearhood. LP—Lucas Connor. Save—Griffin White.
3H—Connor. 3B—Connor. 2B—Scott Nevel 2, Jace Potter, Nearhood.