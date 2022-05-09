YOUTH BASEBALL
Little League
Four Leaf Clover
Burlee's;000;003—3;5;4
Bradford TWP;212;06x—11;12;1
WP—Bo Aveni (10 SO). LP—C. Tekely.
3H—Luke Strathen. 3B—Brody Ryen, T. Washell. 2B—B. Ryen, Strathen, Trent Kephart, Aveni, Tekely,
