YOUTH BASEBALL
Little League
District 5 Tournament
10U
Philipsburg-Osceola;291;116—20;11;4
Four Leaf Clover;512;240—14;7;5
WP—Jonny Wood. LP—Gavlock.
3H—Carter Millward, McCracken. 2B—McCracken.
Updated: June 26, 2022 @ 10:48 pm
