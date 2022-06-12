YOUTH SOCCER
Under-14
Cummings Law Firm;9
Curwensville;0
Goals: (CLF) Zane Jenkins 5, Christopher Williams 2, Ethan Mitchell, Ryann Folin.
Updated: June 12, 2022 @ 11:50 pm
