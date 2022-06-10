YOUTH BASEBALL

Little League

Clearfield

CNB;003;0(12)—15;10;0

Elks;000;12—3;4;4

WP—C. Wright. LP—E. Maines. 

3H—C. Putt. HR—C. Wright. 3B—D. Putt. 2B—C. Putt.

