Moshannon Valley football player Sam Shipley has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 8. Shipley had a team-high seven tackles, including one for a loss, and a sack and helped the Knights hold the Tide offense to 14 points in the Knights’ win.
“Sam is a great kid who does exactly what we ask him to do on the field,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “He gives 110 percent on every play and he loves to hit. We gave him one job against Mo Valley and he did it.”