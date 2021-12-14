LORETTO — Students and staff from Saint Francis University invite the community to the 9th annual March for Life on the Mountain, Friday, Jan. 21.
The SFU Knights of Columbus, the Students for Life Organization, and Campus Ministry members will gather to unite in prayer and proclaim the sanctity of all human life. The day’s events include a rosary in front of the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 a.m., a march around the campus mall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m, followed by mass at noon.
Community members who wish to attend can park in the JFK Student Center parking lot.
Anyone with questions or need additional information can contact Denise Farabaugh at 814-472-3172.
History of the MarchEach year on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, hundreds of thousands of pro-life advocates from across the United States gather in Washington D.C., marching through the nation’s capital at the annual March for Life.
To promote the pro-life message, Saint Francis University holds its own March on the Mountain annually for those who cannot attend the national rally. Saint Francis students, faculty, staff, and members of the local community gather on the campus mall to proclaim the sanctity of all human life, uniting their prayers with those of the hundreds of thousands of other pro-life advocates from across the United States.
