When Penn State held its media day last week in advance of the Outback Bowl against No. 22 Arkansas, safety Ji’Ayir Brown talked about wanting to be more physical, stronger, faster and quicker in 2022.
On Tuesday, Brown confirmed the pursuit of those things will indeed happen in Happy Valley, announcing his intentions to remain at Penn State for another year.
The redshirt-senior, afforded an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, was third on the team this past season with 67 tackles. The two players ahead of Brown, linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, have declared for the NFL draft.