PITTSBURGH — After Tuesday’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena, Sidney Crosby spoke candidly about the Penguins’ plight, having sunk to the Metropolitan Division cellar.
“We feel like we’ve got to find some desperation and urgency,” Crosby said.
It would probably be helpful if the Penguins could discover some goals, too.
The Penguins could muster only one against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night, losing 2-1, at PPG Paints Arena. They have now lost eight of their last 10.
Dustin Tokarski, a former Penguins minor-leaguer, made 45 saves for the visitors. His sprawling save on Jake Guentzel with 21 seconds left sealed the outcome.
Crosby acknowledged before the game that the Penguins, who are now as close to full strength as they have been all season, needed to start winning games.
“We’ve been fighting here since Game 1, whether it be injuries or the virus. So I think there’s excitement knowing that we’ve got a full group,” Crosby said. “But we also know we have some work to do. It’s not all going to come back in one game but we know that we’ve got to start grabbing some points here.”
The Penguins, after losing Tuesday, now have just 18 goals in regulation over their last 10 games. Only twice over that span did they score more than two.
Their slumping power play has something to do with that. Before breaking through in the third period Thursday, they went eight games and 28 opportunities without a power-play goal. That scoreless stretch was one of only eight times in franchise history that the Penguins went eight-plus games without getting one.
The Penguins got a few decent looks on their first power play, including a back-door try that Bryan Rust couldn’t chip in. They had just two total shots on their next two. Finally, with the Penguins down 2-0 in the third, the hockey gods threw them a bone by letting a wayward pass attempt bounce in off Guentzel’s skate.
Guentzel, who started the season slow after a stint on the COVID list, has scored in back-to-back games and has buried four goals in seven games in November.
The Penguins will hit the road Wednesday for a three-game trip through Canada. That begins Thursday in Montreal.