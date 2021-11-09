BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team fought back from two-goal deficits twice in Tuesday’s PIAA class A first-round playoff game against Eden Christian, but the Rovers were never able to come up with equalizer.
The Warriors scored just 47 seconds into the second half to take a 3-1 advantage over the Rovers, then held on for a 3-2 victory, ending Brockway’s season at Frank Varischetti Field.
Eden Christian’s Nathan Lomago sent a hard cross to the front of the net on the initial rush of the second half. The ball ricocheted off traffic in front of Brockway keeper Jacob Maze and rolled into the net to make it 3-1.
But there was no quit in Brockway, despite the tough start to the half.
“They get that pressure every single game,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “We don’t. For the boys to rise up the way they did after going down two goals, no matter how they scored them ... a lot of teams could have packed it in right there. But the seniors on this team would never let that happen.”
The Rovers answered the Warrior goal not long after when Nolan Swanson ran on to a ball at the 6 and fired it past the Eden Christian keeper to give Brockway new life, cutting the deficit to 3-2.
Brockway had Eden Christian, the District 7 third-place team, on its heels for a good portion of the second half and at one time held a 6-1 advantage in shots after the break. But the Rovers couldn’t find a way to get the game-tying tally.
The Rovers had a corner kick with 6:30 left in the game that Garret Park got a head on, but sent it just wide of the net.
Marcus Bennett drew a foul as he tried to save a ball heading toward the out of bounds line that resulted in a red card being shown to a Warrior player.
Bennett’s ensuing free kick caused some trouble for the Eden Christian defense, but the Warriors were able to fend off the attack despite being down a man.
With about two minutes left to play, Noah Adams fired a shot from deep on the left wing to the near post that the Warrior goalie had to go to his knees to stop.
Eden Christian also had a golden opportunity to make it 4-2 late in the game, but Maze laid out to make a diving spot of a shot to the far post off the foot of Ben Rice, who had another shot moments later that was corralled by the Rover net minder.
“We didn’t want to stop,” Daugherty said. “We had bigger plans. We pushed the whole second half. I don’t know if they packed it in a little bit on us, but I think we controlled a lot of the play. We just couldn’t string together that last pass on the attacking third to finish.
“They played good defense. They had some size on us, which didn’t happen to us a lot this year.”
The Warriors scored first as Malachi Manges sent a rebound past Maze after he had made the initial save 17:39 into the game.
Eden Christian went up 2-0 at 29:57 on Ryan Merrick’s direct kick from 40 yards out that got by a screened Maze.
“They have good competition (in the WPIAL) every day,” Daugherty said. “That’s a big, strong, fast team. I didn’t think the speed was going to be an issue because we’re pretty fast too. But the size and the height really bothered us. We typically control the midfield, but we didn’t get to do a whole lot of that today.”
But down 2-0 with time winding down in the half, Dylan Antonuccio sent a ball toward the Warrior goal that was deflected by the keeper. The ball rolled toward an onrushing Dylan Coder, who blasted it into an open net with just 36 seconds left before the break to send the Rovers to the half with all the momentum.
“Dylan Antonuccio got that ball across and Dylan Coder put it in. That was two seniors that just wanted it.” Daugherty said. “That was huge going into the half. There weren’t a lot of good vibes until we got a ball to bounce our way. That inspired us for the second half. And I think we rose up and played real good.”
Brockway ends its season with a record of 19-1 and says goodbye to a large group of seniors (Adams, Antonuccio, Bennett, Coder, Joe Hertel, Jared Marchiori, Park, Swanson and Eric Young) that made a gigantic mark on the program.
“These nine seniors that we’re losing have been part of, for them, four straight district titles,” Daugherty said. “The impression they’ve made on soccer in this town will be tough to be matched.”
EDEN CHRISTIAN 3,
BROCKWAY 2
Score by Halves
Eden Christian 2 1 — 3
Brockway 1 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
EC—Malachi Manges (Dominic Talarico assist), 17:39.
EC—Ryan Merrick, 29:57.
BW—Dylan Coder (Dylan Antonuccio assist), 39:24.
Second Half
EC—Nathan Lamago, 40:47.
BW—Nolan Swanson, 47:08.
Statistics
Shots: Eden Christian 9, Brockway 10. Saves: Eden Christian 8 (Nate Gray), Brockway 6 (Jacob Maze). Corner kicks: Eden Christian 4, Brockway 2.