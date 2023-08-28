CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team fell to visiting Brockway by five strokes Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, dropping a 182-187 decision to the Rovers.
The Tide’s Connor Howell tied Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick for the day’s best score, each carding a 43.
Davis Fleming (46), Trenton Best (47) and Austin Gilliland (51) also scored for the Golden Tide, who slipped to 1-4 with the loss.
Curwensville visits DuBois Central Catholic today.
Brockway—182
Weston Pisarchick 43, Tray Johnson 46, Evan Botwright 46, Jacob Newcamp 47. Others: Edison Bazik 48, Ryan Crawford 50.
Curwensville—187
Connor Howell 43, Davis Fleming 46, Trenton Best 47, Austin Gilliland 51. Others: Connor Smay 59, Alex Murawski 63.