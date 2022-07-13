The Clearfield Legion baseball team dropped a 4-1 decision to Rossiter Wednesday evening at James A. Anderson Memorial Field in a Federation League playoff game.
The Miners won the best-of-3 series two games to none and advance to play regular-season champ DuBois (Rockets) in the semifinals.
Clearfield ended the campaign with a 6-14 record, but the mostly high-school age team got the experience they hoped for in the league.
“This does our kids a lot of good,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “We face tough pitching every game and we don’t win a lot of games, but I think we accomplished a lot.
“We hung in there most games and were pretty competitive playing against older guys. It’s a good thing for us.”
Addison Neal led Rossiter’s 9-hit attack with three, while Darren Byers and Anthony Maseto each had two hits.
Clearfield was limited to just three hits by two Miner pitchers.
The game was tied at 1-1 through four innings as both starting pitchers were keeping the opposing bats down.
Post 6 opened the scoring in the bottom of the second.
With two outs, Matt Irvin drew a walk off Isaac London, moved to second on Kyle Elensky’s single and scored on a Cole Bloom base hit. Elensky and Bloom were left stranded on base when London got Blake Prestash to line out to third.
Clearfield left five runners on base over the first two innings of play.
Rossiter evened the score in the top of the fourth, thanks to consecutive singles from Neal, Byers and Maseto and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Matt Gorley.
The Miners took the lead in the fifth.
Pete Meterko and Thomas opened the inning by drawing walks off Prestash, who hadn’t issued a free pass through the first four innings. Both those baserunners came around to score.
After an out, London’s bunt single loaded the bases for Neal, who knocked in Meterko with a base hit. Byers followed with a sacrifice fly to center to plate Thomas before Prestash got Maseto to fly out to centerfield to end the inning.
Rossiter added an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Thomas drew a bases-loaded walk off Post 6 relief pitcher Elijah Quick.
Clearfield got a big defensive play following the walk as Hetrick popped out to shallow right field where Post 6 second baseman Hunter Rumsky made the catch, then fired home to nab Travis Keister, who tagged up and tried to score on the play.
“We made a lot of nice defensive plays,” Lansberry said. “Blake pitched exceptional against a good lineup and Elijah did a good job when he came in. We had to take Blake out because he got hit in the ribs in (Tuesday’s) game and it was starting to irritate him.”
Rossiter turned the ball over to Maseto for the final two innings.
Maseto earned the save for London as he allowed just a two-out walk to Anthony Lopez in the sixth, but struck out four batters and got two comebackers in his two innings of work.
London gave up just a run on three hits over final innings to notch the win.
Prestash took the loss. He allowed three runs on six hits, while walking two batters and striking out three in five innings.
“Rossiter had to play hard to beat us, and that is satisfying,” Lansberry said. “They took us seriously and competed against us. All the teams in the league do. They treat us with respect even when they are beating us bad. They consider us a worthy opponent and that means a lot to these kids.
“It was a good season.”
Rossiter—4
London p-rf 4010, A. Neal c 4031, Byers cf 3121, Maseto rf-p 4020, Gorley 1b 3011, L, Neal pr 0100, Keister lf 2000, Meterko 2b 1100, Limrick pr 0000, Thomas 3b 1101, Hetrick ss 3000. Totals: 25-4-9-4.
Clearfield—1
Elensky ss 4010, Bloom c 3011, Prestash p-1b 4010, Hu. Rumsky 2b 3000, Quick cf-p 1000, Bumbarger 1b 2000, Mays cf 1000, Mikesell lf 3000, Lutz lf 0000, Lopez rf 1000, Irvin 3b 2100. Totals: 24-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Rossiter 000 121 0—4 9 1
Clearfield 010 000 0—1 3 0
Error—Hetrick. LOB—Rossiter 7, Clearfield 8. DP—Rosster 1, Clearfield 2. 2B—Byers, Maseto; Prestash. SF—Gorley, Byers. HBP—Bloom (by London). WP—London, Maseto; Quick 2.
Pitching
Rossiter: London—5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Maseto—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Clearfield: Prestash—5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Quick—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—London. LP—Prestash. Save—Maseto.
Time—1:50.