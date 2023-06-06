ROSSITER — The Clearfield Federation League team dropped a 14-2 road decision to Rossiter on Tuesday. The game was shortened to five innings due to the 12-run rule.
The Chiefs were limited to just three hits. Derrick Mikesell had an RBI double in the second and scored on a Hayden Rumsky base hit.
Rossiter was led by Antony Maseto, who was a home run short of the cycle. He had three hits and four RBIs. He also walked and stole a base.
Clearfield slipped to 0-3, while Rossiter improved to 2-0.
The Chiefs are back in action Thursday at DuBois.
Clearfield—2
Bloom c 2010, Domico cf 3000, Rumsky p 2000, Bumbarger 1b 2000, Irvin 3b 1100, Quick 2b 2000, Patrick ss 2000, Mikesell lf 1111, Rumsky rf 2011. Totals: 17-2-3-2.
Rossiter—14
Neal c 2101, London ss 4221, Meterko eh 2000, Maseto 1b 3134, Phillips p 3010, Long rf 2111, Shumaher cf 2100, States 3b 2211, Keisler lf 2201, Greenblatt 2b 1201. Totals: 24-14-7-10.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 020 00— 2 3 4
Rossiter 240 08—14 7 0
Errors—Patrick 2, Hu. Rumsky, Ha. Rumsky. 2B—Mikesell; Maseto, States. 3B—Maseto. SB—Phillips.
Pitching
Clearfield: Rumsky—4 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Mikesell—1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Bumbarger—0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Rossiter: Phillips—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Phillips. LP—Rumsky.