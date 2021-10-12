ROSS L. LIVERGOOD
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ross L. Livergood, 85, died Oct. 10, 2021 in Lockport, N.Y.
Ross was born on Jan. 21, 1936 in Clearfield, a son of George and Wava Livergood.
Ross is survived by his children, Monte (Rayann), Dale (Judy), Neil (Darlene), Douglas (Carolyn), Marcie, Agnes Westfall, Ross, and Michael; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Eugen, Reese; and a sister, Iva Schall.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Louis.
Ross graduated from Lock Haven State College with a degree in education in 1958. He moved to New York with his family and accepted a position as a teacher at Newfane Central School where he worked for 30 years. Ross as a social, active man who was deeply involved in coaching wrestling and girls’ softball.
He will always be remembered as an athletic coach and teacher who made a lasting impression on his students.
Ross enjoyed puzzles, word games, gardening, and watching sports.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.