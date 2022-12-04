For the first time in six years, the Nittany Lions are smelling roses.
Penn State is headed to the Rose Bowl and will face Utah, closing its 2022 season with “The Granddaddy of Them All” in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 2.
The Nittany Lions (10-2 overall, 7-2 Big Ten) hope to add a second Rose Bowl win to the history books in their fifth overall appearance. But the Utes (10-3 overall, 7-2 Pac-12) will present a stiff challenge after proving their mettle in a 47-24 win over USC to capture the Pac-12 championship on Friday night.
Traditionally, the Rose Bowl also hosts the Big Ten champion, which was the case when the Nittany Lions won their first conference title game in 2016. However, Michigan, after fending off Purdue in the Big Ten championship on Saturday, secured a spot in the College Football Playoff. So did Ohio State, capitalizing on USC’s misfortune and, if there was any doubt, knocking down the rose-colored door for Penn State.
Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the CFP committee’s final top 25, which was announced Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions slotted behind Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Clemson, Utah, Kansas State and USC, in that order.
This sets up another top-10 matchup for the Nittany Lions, which has been James Franklin’s Achilles’ heel in recent years. Dating back to the 52-49 Rose Bowl loss to USC, the Nittany Lions are 0-11 against top-10 opponents. Their last win over a top-10 team was the 2016 Big Ten championship against Wisconsin.
Penn State has a chance to end that drought in a destination that’s been rumored for the Nittany Lions for the last couple of weeks.
There was a likely scenario in which Penn State would have been invited to the Rose Bowl even if Ohio State didn’t reach the CFP. Despite the Rose Bowl’s “strong preference” to take the next highest-ranked team, there’s a caveat that would have allowed the Rose Bowl to select Penn State over Ohio State.
If the next highest-ranked team is in a “cluster,” meaning there’s another team or teams ranked within a few spots, the Rose Bowl is tasked with selecting the team from that cluster that will “result in the best possible matchup.” Among the factors considered is the last time teams have played in the Rose Bowl.
If Ohio State missed out on the CFP, the difference in the rankings would’ve only been a few spots, and the Buckeyes have played in the Rose Bowl two of the last four years, including 2021. There were reports, too, that the Buckeyes would prefer to play in a different New Year’s Six bowl if they didn’t reach the CFP.
Of course, they did, and the speculation proved to be irrelevant. But after a week of whispers around Pasadena, it’s finally official.
Penn State will certainly take the opportunity to end its 10-2 season on a high note against Utah. It won’t be easy. The Utes’ three losses to Florida, UCLA and Oregon were by a combined 16 points, and they’re the only team to beat USC this year, doing so in emphatic fashion over the weekend.
But reaching the Rose Bowl is a big deal for Penn State. It’s a perfect palate-cleanser after back-to-back disappointing seasons. It’s a heck of an occasion to send out the seniors. And it’s quite the stage for freshmen like Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Abdul Carter to experience before a highly-anticipated 2023.