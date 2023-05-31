At different times on the practice field, Steelers coaches sometimes have difficulty telling the difference between rookie cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice.
Both are long and lean with extended wing spans who aren’t afraid to physically confront receivers at the line of scrimmage.
For now, there is one major difference: Porter, as the 32nd overall pick in the draft, is seeing more time with the No. 1 defense. Trice, as a seventh-round pick, is merely hoping to show the coaches how well he can play in coverage.
However, both players are changing the look of the position with their big frames and physical style of play.
“I just want to show them how good I really am,” said Trice, who combines rare size (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) and speed (4.47) for a cornerback. “I want to show them my coverage skills, show them how good I can track the ball; just go out there, be able to retain information and make plays.”
Porter, the son of the former Steelers linebacker who started for three seasons at Penn State, probably doesn’t have to do as much convincing. After being the first pick in the second round, he said he has been working with the first-team defense and is already starting to feel comfortable.
To borrow an old quote, the Steelers didn’t bring him in to lead the band at halftime, after all.
“I’m starting to get the hang of things,” Porter (6-2, 198) said. “Everything is starting to slow down just how I like it. But I’ve got to stay in the playbook and keep grinding.”
Porter said he feels as though he has to work extra hard because of his dad and local ties. He played in high school at North Catholic and North Allegheny before becoming first-team All-Big Ten Conference and team defensive MVP at Penn State. When he was young, he would often accompany his dad, one of the Steelers’ all-time sacks leaders, and get to play around on the practice field, once even trying to cover Antonio Brown.
His presence marks the first time the Steelers have had a father-son duo play for the franchise.
“I knew coming in I had to work, especially because I’ve been here in the area so long and everybody knew me,” Porter said. “I feel like I have to work even harder to prove myself. I’m comfortable where they got me and I know I have to keep on working to solidify myself.”
In his final season at Penn State, Porter noticed that quarterbacks stopped trying his side of the field. After Purdue threw 14 passes in his direction, completing just six for 66 yards, in the season opener, Porter gave up 15 completions on 30 targets for 143 yards the rest of the year.
He wants to garner the same type of respect in the NFL. First, though, he has to earn that from his teammates and coaches.
“I’ve got to get the locker room on my side, to get their respect and homage,” Porter said. “Same with the coaches. They’ve got to trust and respect me to make plays when I’m out there.”
The Steelers are re-making their secondary, somewhat by design but also by necessity.
They lost their best cornerback, Cam Sutton, in free agency but apparently didn’t think enough of him to try to even match the offer he received from the Detroit Lions. Then they signed former eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson in free agency. After they drafted Porter and Trice, they released Ahkello Witherspoon, who started seven of the 13 games and had four interceptions in two years.
It’s no secret what the Steelers were trying to do by adding the rookie cornerbacks: bring more size and physicality to the position.
“We both got similar builds and we talk about that every day,” Porter said. “The coaches get us mixed up when we’re out there. I think like they know the kind of guys they were looking for to bring in. We’re just like 1 and 2 right now. We’re like best friends.”
But because Trice was a seventh-round pick, he said he thinks he has a lot more to prove. He also said it has put a chip — “A big chip,” he added — on his shoulder.
“They expect me to come in, learn the playbook as fast as I can, see how hard I can play, see how good I can move, really see how good I am in coverage,” Trice said. “What I expected was to just give me an opportunity.”
It is hard to miss them on the practice field.