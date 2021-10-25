Clearfield soccer player Riley Ryen has been named The Progress female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 16.
Ryen scored five goals and added three assists in the Lady Bison’s wins over Clarion (10-0), Tyrone (6-1) and Bellefonte (5-1).
“Riley has been steadily developing as a very good soccer player,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “She leads the Mountain League in assists and is in the Top 5 in goals. She communicates well on the field and is a natural leader. Riley is seeing the field better each year, it’s really nice to see her grow athletically.”