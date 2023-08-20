Media went down Sunday in the Little League World Series, but the team from Pa. did what it always does and scrapped until the end.
Trailing 2-0 after the first inning against Smithfield, Rhode Island, the Mid-Region representative, Media battled back to tie it at 2 in the fifth. But hopes of continuing on in the tournament unraveled as Smithfield plated five runs in the sixth to take the 7-2 win.
Nate Hellberg and Charles Haenn each drove in a run for Media.
Austin Crowley gave the team 2 2/3 solid innings on the mound, striking out seven while giving up just four hits and one earned run. Haenn also worked a scoreless inning. Trevor Skowronek, a hero in the regional, pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out three while walking four and giving up five earned runs.
Media opened the tournament with a tough, 2-1 loss, to Needville, Texas. It rebounded with a 5-2 win over New England Saturday to set the stage for Sunday’s matchup with the Metro-Region rep.