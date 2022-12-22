In addition to fungible fielding and a patient approach at the plate, Connor Joe offers 6 feet and 205 pounds of swinging, throwing and running proof that you can go home again. The new/old Pirates utility man has also learned plenty about the business of baseball since Pittsburgh took him with the 39th overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft.
In between Joe’s time as a prospect and when the Pirates traded minor league pitcher Nick Garcia for him on Sunday evening, the 30-year-old San Diego native has discovered plenty about himself as a person and a player.
“It’s definitely a full-circle type of moment,” Joe said on an introductory Zoom call Wednesday night. “When I got drafted in 2014, my dream of big league baseball was always PNC Park.”
That, of course, changed with a 2017 trade to the Braves. Much has happened — good and bad — since Joe was a first a Pirate, and that perspective will frame how this second stint shakes out.
“The organization and I are both in different places,” Joe added. “They’re trending up. I’ve grown, as well. I think that’s exciting.”
The space between has featured Joe being selected in the Rule 5 draft, getting designated for assignment, signing a minor league deal (with an invitation to spring training) and making his MLB debut. Oh, and the biggest: his battle with testicular cancer in spring 2020.
It’s more than enough to form perspective when it comes to the toughest parts of playing professional baseball, not to mention what Joe’s winding path has done to help him learn his strengths and weaknesses as a player.
“Having the game taken away from me put everything in perspective,” said Joe of undergoing cancer treatment, including chemotherapy. “I saw the game differently and started playing with more joy, enjoying the little things that others might complain about or find mundane. It really was a perspective shift.”
After making his MLB debut with the Giants in 2019, Joe was designated for assignment that April 7. Because he was a Rule 5 pick of the Reds the previous December (and traded three months later), Joe went back to his original club — the Dodgers.
A right-handed hitter, Joe flourished with Triple-A Oklahoma City that year, hitting .300 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs, a .929 OPS, 68 RBIs, 82 runs scored and 72 walks compared to 81 strikeouts. It was enough to earn Joe a non-roster invite to spring training that next year.
But starting with his physical exam, it was eventually discovered that Joe had testicular cancer, and he didn’t play at all during the COVID-shortened 2020 season after having surgery.
“I’ve experienced a lot in baseball in my short amount of time playing the game professionally,” Joe said. “Everything I’ve learned in baseball set me up for success in my battle with cancer.”
With a clean bill of health, Joe signed a minor league deal with the Rockies in November 2020 and enjoyed a breakout 2021 campaign, when he hit .285 and had an .848 OPS in 63 games, walking 26 times and registering just 41 strikeouts.
Perhaps more than any other season, it demonstrated the reason the Pirates re-acquired Joe: his ability to work counts, see pitches and get on base.
Joe’s numbers took a slight step backward in 2022 — .238 average and .697 OPS in 111 games — but there were also pockets of production. Solid numbers against lefties. An .865 OPS in April and .795 in June, then three months of scuffling to close. Given what he’s experienced, Joe isn’t about to panic.
“There are a lot of good things I can take from my 2022 season,” Joe said. “I had a really good first couple of months. Being able to tap into that and learning from the struggles later in the season, I know I can make more of an impact every day.”
Joe should get the chance to do that. While any discussion around the Pirates outfield starts with a looming Bryan Reynolds trade, there’s still opportunity. Jack Suwinski is likely ticketed for a regular role, while Cal Mitchell, Canaan Smith-Njigba, Travis Swaggerty and Ji Hwan Bae bring both excitement and questions.
Mitchell fared well at times but also struggled. Smith-Njigba was hurt. Swaggerty didn’t get much run. The Bae buzz covered a 10-game sample — objectively small. Miguel Andujar profiles as competition, though it should be mentioned that both play multiple positions and manager Derek Shelton isn’t exactly the set-lineup type.
“I just love playing every day,” Joe said. “Whatever position that involves, great.”
It’s terrific perspective and the answer of someone with actual life experience — uncommon inside a young Pirates clubhouse. Which is why, even with just 182 games and 694 plate appearances in MLB, Joe could be viewed as more of a leader this time around.
If it happens, it’s certainly something he’s ready to embrace.
“I don’t take that lightly,” Joe said. “Several guys in Colorado really helped make an impact on my career when they didn’t have to. That meant a lot to me, and I’m grateful for them for doing that. So if the guys in our clubhouse now are going to come to me and ask me for help or advice, I’d be ready to help them.”