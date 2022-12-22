Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of around 25 below zero expected. Frequent wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph Friday morning through Friday night. Snow showers and icy roads are likely to accompany an arctic cold front Friday morning. * WHERE...The Allegheny Plateau. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Treacherous driving conditions are likely Friday morning. Isolated power outages are possible Friday due to the strong winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&