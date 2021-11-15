On the heels of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missing Sunday’s game against Detroit, the Steelers may have to deal with another COVID-19 issue.
All-Pro free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has tested positive, according to a report by ESPN, which would put his availability for Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. The Steelers already are at risk of playing another game without Roethlisberger, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list until he is asymptomatic with two negative tests.
Fitzpatrick was scheduled to do a Zoom call with local media Monday afternoon but did not participate. Assuming Fitzpatrick is vaccinated like Roethlisbeger — and most players are on the Steelers — he, too, would be subject to looser protocols than players who are unvaccinated.
If Fitzpatrick can be free of symptoms and have two negative tests 24 hours apart, he will be able to return to action. If not, the Steelers’ secondary will be without one of its most reliable players.
Coach Mike Tomlin said after the game Sunday that the Steelers are “thoughtful about distancing” Roethlisberger from his teammates to begin with, in an order to protect their quarterback from close contacts, so they weren’t particularly concerned about the virus spreading.
Since joining the Steelers for Week 3 of the 2019 season in a trade with Miami, Fitzpatrick has not missed a game. He has 11 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in that span, though he hasn’t been as dynamic lately. This season, Fitzpatrick has one forced fumble but has yet to come up with an interception or a fumble recovery.
Still, the Steelers have not had to worry about anyone else patrolling the deepest part of the field since Sean Davis and Kameron Kelly tried to man that spot in early 2019.
Fitzpatrick’s backup is rookie Tre Norwood, a seventh-round pick who has been used in a multitude of other roles rather than as a full-time free safety.
Norwood has rotated between that spot and slot cornerback, but his 28 snaps Sunday were his most since Week 2 against Las Vegas. The only other safety on the active roster is veteran Miles Killebrew, who’s more of a hybrid linebacker. On the practice squad are Karl Joseph, a strong safety, and Donovan Stiner, an undrafted rookie out of Florida who made some plays in the preseason and training camp.
Beyond the COVID-19 issues — something the Steelers hadn’t had to deal with at all this season until Roethlisberger’s news Saturday night — the defense is banged-up from Sunday’s tie. Cornerback Joe Haden has a mid-foot sprain, while T.J. Watt is being evaluated for hip and knee injuries.
Neither returned to the game against the Lions, though only Haden was ruled out. It might actually be Haden who can return sooner, as Watt’s injury looked worse in the moment and multiple national reports indicate he could miss at least one week.