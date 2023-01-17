The Penguins’ defense could be getting some much-needed reinforcements sooner rather than later.
While Jan Rutta is now sidelined with an upper-body injury that will prevent him from traveling with the team for its Wednesday night game against the Ottawa Senators, Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry and Jeff Petry all took the ice for Tuesday afternoon’s practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald both practiced as well.
Letang has not played since Dec. 28, as he left the team to be with his family following the death of his father. He also has been dealing with a lower-body injury, which prompted him to wear a white non-contact sweater during practice. Archibald, who hasn’t played since Dec. 18 because of a lower-body injury, also wore a white practice jersey.
According to coach Mike Sullivan, Tuesday marked Letang’s first day on the ice in a couple of weeks. He skated for about 50 minutes, with 30 of those coming with assistant coach Ty Hennes prior to the group practice, which Letang joined in for the beginning of.
Sullivan said Letang is “day-to-day” and will not play Wednesday night against the Senators. Still, he was glad to have the longtime blueliner rejoin the team.
“For him to be back around the group was a great feeling for everybody,” Sullivan said. “We’re looking forward to him joining us during a game and we’re hopeful that’s sooner rather than later.”
The remaining returnees of Jarry, Petry, Poehling and Archibald will travel for the team’s first of consecutive games against the Senators in a home-and-home series. Sullivan said most of the aforementioned participants were operating at full capacity during practice, which was a positive sign for the coach.
“That’s a huge step because that’s the last hurdle before the actual return to play,” Sullivan said. “These guys are getting close. We’re encouraged with the progress that they’ve made.”
Jarry, who also took the ice prior to Monday’s morning skate, worked out before and during the Penguins’ Tuesday practice. He’s been sidelined since the Winter Classic with a lower-body injury that the netminder quickly became aware of. Jarry shut it down for a bit before beginning his rehabilitation process, which culminated in his return to team-wide activities.
“It’s good to be able to manage that and be able to come back 100%,” Jarry said. “Playing anything less than that I don’t think benefits the team.”
Petry joined the team for practice as a full-contact participant for the first time since suffering an apparent wrist injury on Dec. 10. Early on in his rehabilitation process, Petry said there was some initial hesitation that came with both shooting and passing the puck. Now, he’s grown more comfortable with both actions.
While Tuesday’s practice was an optional one that lacked team mainstays like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, Petry was still eager to get back on the ice in that setting.
“To get some reps with more bodies out there, three-on-twos, two-on-ones, it’s something that I haven’t done in awhile,” Petry said. “It’s good to get those reps in and I think that obviously, every day’s one step closer.”
Petry, who has skated separately from the team a number of times over the last week, remains on long-term injured reserve as of Tuesday afternoon. General manager Ron Hextall will likely have to tinker with the Penguins’ roster once Petry is activated due to the defenseman’s sizable contract.
Like Petry, Poehling was also a full-contact participant. The forward has been working through a nagging upper-body injury. Poehling has traveled on recent road trips like the Penguins’ journey out to Las Vegas and Arizona, but he’s only played one game since Dec. 20, which was Pittsburgh’s 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 30.
His return to the group helped put at ease a player whose rehabilitation process has featured more stopping than starting.
“We’re progressing in the right direction, which is always good and it keeps me mentally engaged,” Poehling said. “Sometimes, you get a little worried about what’s going to happen. But, at the end of the day, we have some direction, we’re making progress, which is good.”
While the plethora of Penguins reintroduced to action were all welcomed, perhaps no player’s participation meant more than Letang’s. In Petry’s eyes, Letang’s presence helps give the team a lift, especially given all that he’s endured this season with his father’s death and by suffering the second stroke of his career.
Even after being away from the team for an elongated period of time, Petry detected little to no signs of rust from the fellow defenseman.
“His work ethic, I mean it’s second to none...he’s a machine,” Petry said of Letang. “He jumps back on the ice and he looks like he hasn’t missed a beat.”