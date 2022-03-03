INDIANAPOLIS — This time a year ago, if you felt compelled to look at a far-too-early NFL mock draft for 2022, Rasheed Walker’s name likely would’ve appeared in the first round. Pretty high up there, too. If he wasn’t supposed to be the best offensive lineman in this class, he was close.
Now, with the pre-draft process ramping up, Walker isn’t viewed as highly after spending another season at Penn State. But the redshirt junior didn’t sit at a podium at the NFL combine and kick himself for going back to State College. Instead, he insisted that he became a better player as a redshirt junior, and that he made the correct call to use another season of eligibility.
“I weighed my options and I feel like I would’ve been pretty successful if I would’ve made that decision,” Walker said Thursday of having the chance to turn pro a year earlier. “But I also feel like I still had unfinished business to take care of. I felt like I could go back to school, clean up some things I saw on tape that I wanted to fix, and just put myself in a better position. I feel like I made the right decision by doing that.”
With the 6-foot-6, 325-pound Walker back for a third season starting at left tackle, the Nittany Lions did improve on their 4-5 2020 campaign, going 7-6 in 2021. But Walker missed the final three games of the season due to injury, and his recovery won’t allow him to participate in on-field drills at the combine Friday.
When Penn State’s pro day rolls around in a few weeks, though, Walker is sure that he’ll show off the traits that could make him a steal among this deep group of offensive linemen. There’s a reason why Walker was a four-star, top-70 recruit coming out of Walford, Md., in 2018. He moves well for a lineman but also plays with power, which allowed him to start all 13 games at left tackle as a redshirt freshman for Penn State’s 11-2 team that won the Cotton Bowl.
“That’s really a big part of my game, my athletic capabilities,” Walker said. “I feel like I’m one of the most athletic guys in this draft. I can say that with confidence. ... Y’all will see.”
But it hasn’t always clicked for Walker, who intended on being an All-American, or at least All-Big Ten, when he returned to school. Flashes of excellence marred by inconsistency is why draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah calls Walker a “fascinating” prospect.
“If you want to like him, you can find tape that you will really like on him. If you want to be bummed out about him, you can find tape to be bummed out about him,” Jeremiah said last week. “And the crazy thing is it’s all in the same tape. It’s 57 pass-rush reps against Michigan. You see his ability to kind of drop his weight, shoot his hands, anchor, slide and mirror.
“And then in that same game, you see him open up his gait, he gets beat, you see him lunge, he’s on the ground. ... But this guy has got it all in his body. He is a true wild card guy. If he gets with the right offensive line coach, he could end up being a really good starter or he could end up really struggling somewhere. He’s kind of, to me, a true boom-or-bust player.”
Some scouts see Walker as someone who will have to transition to right tackle or even move inside to guard at the next level.
If that’s the case, he isn’t too concerned because he actually played right tackle in high school due to his team having a left-handed quarterback.
Walker himself is somewhat ambidextrous, noting that he writes with his left hand but throws a football with his right.
For what it’s worth, he has met with the Steelers, who went over film with him and asked “a few personal questions, asked about my versatility, just trying to figure me out.”
Walker also was in the same Penn State recruiting class as Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has passed on some tips about being an NFL player.
“Y’all know, he’s been cold,” Walker said. “Always had the hands, crisp routes, always been disciplined. No one was really surprised by his success.”
Now, Walker will need to convince NFL coaches that he can have success in the league. Standing out in this class of linemen, especially the tackles, won’t be easy.
But what Walker needs to show teams might go beyond the physical part.
On Thursday, a reporter questioned him about one play in particular from 2020, in which he pancaked a defender from Maryland, then proceeded to ... well, Walker hit him with a couple pelvic thrusts on the grass at Beaver Stadium. Walker wasn’t too keen on discussing that specific move, other than to respond with “I finish my blocks,” and point out that the Terrapin underneath him also went to a rival high school, so they did have some history.
“One of my biggest strong suits is my mentality and my competitive spirit,” Walker said. “I’m going to go out and compete, give my all every play and every game.”