HYDE — The Clearfield baseball team opened its season Monday with a 13-2 loss to visiting Bellefonte at the Bison Sports Complex.
Hunter Rumsky led Clearfield with two hits including a double. Morgen Billotte knocked in both Bison runs with a single in the fifth.
Bellefonte’s Braedyn Kormanic had two hits, including a grand slam and five RBIs, to lead the Red Raiders.
Clearfield is back in action Thursday, playing host to Hollidaysburg at the Bison Sports Complex.
Bellefonte—13
Johnson rf 3321, Vancas 2b-p 2100, Ebeling cf 3101, Heckman ss 2212, Kormanic c 4125, Tomasacci cr 0100, Capparella p-lf 4021, Brown 3b 4012, Corman 1b 4220, Purnell dh 3221, Fraley lf 0000, Fisher lf 0000. Totals: 29-13-12-13.
Clearfield—2
Bloom c 3110, Lopez ss 2000, Billotte cf 3012, Rumsky p-1b 3020, Domico lf 2000, Quick 2b 2000, Bumbarger 1b 1000, Mays p 0000, Durandetta p 0100, Welker 3b 1000, Irvin 3b 1000, Kushner rf 1000, Mikesell rf 1000. Totals: 20-2-4-2.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 110 56—13 12 1
Clearfield 000 02— 2 4 1
Errors—Vancas, Welker. LOB—Bellefonte 7, Clearfield 6. 2B—Corman; Rumsky. HR—Kormanic (grand slam). HBP—Heckman (by Mays). SB—Johnson.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Capparella—4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO; Vancas—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Rumsky—3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Mays—1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Durandetta—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Capparella. LP—Rumsky (0-1).