On Wednesday night, with two outs in the sixth inning of Double-A Altoona’s game against the Harrisburg Senators, Pirates prospect Quinn Priester was dreading a mound visit.
He’d already lasted 6 2/3 innings, the longest he’s gone in a start this season. He’d already thrown 86 pitches, as well, in a tie game, and had just issued a walk two batters before.
In this day and age, for a prospect as highly touted as Priester, it would have been within reason for the Altoona coaching staff to take him out and let a reliever face Harrisburg’s No. 7 hitter, Jackson Cluff.
Altoona did make a mound visit, but it was pitching coach Drew Benes, out to let Priester take a deep breath and refocus for the most important at-bat of the game to that point.
“It was just like, ‘Hey, I think you know why I’m coming to talk to you. Take a breather. Get back in the zone here,’ “ Priester said. “There was no panic. I’m glad I didn’t see [manager Kieran Mattison come out]. It was like, OK, I know I’m still pitching, getting a breather here.”
It worked. Priester induced a pair of foul balls sandwiched around a ball inside, then blew a 94 mph fastball past Cluff to end the inning and his outing.
It should be noted the evening didn’t start too well for Priester and Altoona. In the top of the first, he gave up a double, then a two-run homer. If anything, though, that makes it all the more impressive he finished as strongly as he did.
“Those are the situations that I play for,” Priester said. “That seventh inning, runner on third, two outs, my situation, that’s why I play. There’s no feeling comparable to getting out of those situations, playing the game, having some skin on the line. That’s something you don’t get anywhere other than on the mound, in the game.”
It’s easy to sense the appreciation in Priester’s voice when he talks about his craft these days. His seven innings Wednesday came in just his 10th start with Altoona. Up until June, he hadn’t thrown in any games this season, dealing with an oblique injury to start the year.
His time off wasn’t completely useless. Priester got to throw in a limited fashion every day while rehabbing in Florida. He says he watched plenty of video over those days and weeks, too. Basically, he itched his competitive scratch with daily improvement, pushing against his own limitations.
“There were 30 minutes or so each day when I was able to throw while I was down there, and so just really making that 30 minutes like a game situation,” Priester said. “Literally, that was the highlight of my day, and so losing focus or interest or anything, that wasn’t even possible. I’d wake up and go, ‘Heck yeah, I get to throw today.’ “
At a certain point, that sort of thing gets boring for someone like Priester.
So, then, think of how much he’s relishing his current run in Double-A. A few weeks ago, he went on a three-start scoreless stretch that covered 16 1/3 innings of work. Now, he’s stretching out further and further.
Add it all up, and Priester has a 2.50 ERA over 50 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting just .232 against him. His WHIP sits at 1.15. He’s tossed 52 strikeouts and just 15 walks. Now healthy, he’s back to performing on the level one would expect from the former first-round pick.
He’s made substantial progress with his stuff since first being drafted, too. Priester used his changeup well Thursday, for example. That’s his newest pitch, and, especially against left-handed hitters, it was a strong weapon for him in whatever count.
Then, later in the game, he leaned more on the slider, giving his opponents a different look that allowed him to keep going deep into the game.
Priester does want to clear up one misconception about his arsenal: He’s always had a sinker; he just hadn’t been using it as much over the last couple of seasons. He proudly touts both a four-seam and two-seam fastball in different situations.
More than anything, though, Priester is just relieved to get the chance to play and talk about his on-mound exploits again. No more rehab, no more competing against himself on the backfields of Bradenton, Florida. Just pitching and testing his own limitations against opposing lineups.
“My best day in Pirate City doesn’t compare to what I did [Wednesday],” Priester said. “ ... The whole team, I felt their confidence in me. I really played off of that and got emotional, which is just awesome. It’s so fun.”