DuBOIS — The regular meeting of the Quad County Amateur Radio Club is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Penn State DuBois Campus in the Smeal Building. The meetings are open to amateur radio operators, as well as those interested in learning about amateur radio and possibly obtaining their license.
An American Radio Relay League Certified Volunteer Exam session will be held Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Penn State DuBois Campus in the Smeal Building. Exams will be administered for those wishing to take any class of amateur radio license exam. The exam session will be immediately prior to the August monthly meeting.
The Quad County Amateur Radio Club, which serves amateur radio operators in Clearfield, Jefferson, Elk and Cameron counties, was founded in 1975. For more information, please visit the club website at: www.qcarc.org.