In another sign he will be the starting quarterback when the regular season opens in six days, Mitch Trubisky was selected one of five team captains Monday by his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
Backups aren’t elected to captain positions. Then again, neither are players new to the organization. Trubisky is the first player elected as captain in his first year with the Steelers since the 1970 merger.
“You can assume anything you want,” Trubisky said about being the starting quarterback.
Trubisky also was listed first at QB on the Steelers’ official depth chart released Monday, followed by Mason Rudolph and first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
“The announcement will come out when it comes out,” Trubisky said. “You’re not going to hear it from me.”
The only announcement revealed after a “bonus day” practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex indoor facility was that Trubisky and second-year running back Najee Harris will represent the offense as captains.
On defense, Cameron Heyward was selected as team captain for the eighth year in a row. T.J. Watt was honored for the second time in his career, and Miles Killebrew was selected special teams captain, replacing Derek Watt in that role.
The Steelers also had five captains in 2020, the previous time that T.J. Watt was honored. Three players were selected last season, with Ben Roethlisberger representing the offense.
Trubisky’s selection means a quarterback will serve as team captain for the 12th year in a row.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Trubisky said. “Any time you’re voted by your peers and teammates, it obviously means a lot. I just try to come in here and lead by example and earn the trust of my teammates.”
Since signing a two-year contract with the Steelers in free agency, Trubisky has taken steps toward endearing himself to his new teammates.
It started a few weeks after his signing when he invited several teammates to his offseason home in south Florida for a session that was part workout and part bonding.
“I just think he’s a guy people rally around,” Heyward said. “He’s all about team. He’s very bought in. He understands he’s carrying our hopes and dreams on every single play.
“He’s gotten more and more comfortable, and guys are excited to play for him.”
Harris is the first running back selected as captain since Jerome Bettis was honored in the 2001-02 seasons. Bettis, though, was in his sixth season with the Steelers before he achieved captain status.
“I think it really shows the leadership he has,” Heyward said. “He’s a guy who leads by example. He doesn’t say a lot, but I think he was destined to be a captain. He’s a guy when you look at our roster, he’s the bell cow.
“Sure, we’ve had bell cows that haven’t been captains, but it’s what he does off the field. He’s locked in. Guys follow him. He’s learning how to challenge guys. He’s going to be one of those guys that years down the road you’re going to be saying (he was) a Steelers captain again, again and again.”
Trubisky noted that Harris flew into Pittsburgh to meet him the day the 28-year-old quarterback signed with the team in March.
“He talked about what we’re going to do this year,” Trubisky said. “He’s been a great teammate. He was there for me from Day 1. Those are the little things that leaders do on a day-to-day basis.”
While Trubisky and Harris are new to the role, Heyward has been named a defensive captain every year since 2015.
“I don’t take that for granted,” Heyward said. “To be voted by my teammates, there is a lot of responsibility that comes with it.
“Obviously, you want to be an extension of your teammates, and I’m going to represent them the right way. I want to be held accountable, and I’ll hold others accountable and want to make sure we get this thing going right.”
Watt was honored a year after being named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. If not for his “hold in” last summer during training camp and the preseason, Watt likely would be a captain for the third year in a row.
“As I get older and he starts to grow, I see that one day down the road, it’s going to be in good hands,” Heyward said. “He’s grown in that front. He’s all about the team. He’s starting to encompass more bringing guys together.
“His play speaks for itself. ... The way he challenges guys and the way he’s matured, he’s become a bigger captain and better captain because of it.”
Killebrew was named captain in his second year with the Steelers. Last season, he became the first Steelers player since 1960 to block multiple punts in a season.