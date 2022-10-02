On a night filled with overcast skies, the only thing uglier than the weather Saturday evening on the North Shore was the showing from No. 24 Pitt in its 26-21 loss to Georgia Tech at Acrisure Stadium.
Despite a strong effort from its defense, four quarters of dysfunction on the offensive side of the ball prevented Pat Narduzzi’s team from coasting to what many believed would be a smooth win.
“There’s no finger pointing,” Narduzzi said following the loss. “We didn’t win. We lost together. We win together, and we lose together. We didn’t make enough plays.”
From start to finish, the Panthers (3-2, 0-1 ACC) failed to find any sort of rhythm when they had the football. In its first five possessions, Pitt tallied just 55 yards on 26 plays. An eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown toss to Gavin Bartholomew provided a temporary moment of hope, giving Pitt a 7-6 lead at the half.
However, three turnovers in the final two quarters of play led to 13 easy points for a Georgia Tech team that left Pitt fans stunned in bewilderment. The nightmare loss became reality when Jeff Sims connected with E.J. Jenkins for a 21-yard touchdown strike to put the Yellow Jackets up 19-7 with 10:30 remaining. An exclamation point was added when Sims rushed into the end zone from 18 yards out with 1:25 left.
Just five days prior to kick off, Georgia Tech announced the firing of its head coach Geoff Collins along with the school’s athletic director, Todd Stansbury. Yet, on the evening of Brent Key’s debut as the program’s interim head coach, it was his team who left the Steel City celebrating.
Meanwhile, for Pitt — a team that started the 2022 season hoping to compete for a national championship — it’s back to the drawing board.
“We have to take it,” Narduzzi said. “We have to take what we got, what we paid for, and it just wasn’t good enough. ... It starts with me. There’s no finger pointing in our locker room. It starts with me. No. 1, obviously, I didn’t do a good enough job getting them ready. We’ll go back to work tomorrow at 2 o’clock with our kids and go back to get onto Virginia Tech.”
Key stat: While Kedon Slovis’ final stat line of 26 of 45 passing for 305 yards, three touchdowns and an interception looks decent on paper, those who watched the senior quarterback’s performance Saturday evening saw a player who at times looked lost on the football field.
“It just felt like we couldn’t get in rhythm,” Slovis said. “There’s a lot of different reasons that come with that. We just have to execute better, and that starts with me.”
The Panthers signal caller received boos from the home crowd due to his indecisiveness in the pocket and inability to find open receivers until the game was out of reach. Jaden Bradley ended up being Slovis’ top target in the loss, catching a pair of passes — both for touchdowns — for a total of 44 yards.
Quotable: Although the defense deserves little of the blame for Saturday evening’s debacle, even Pitt’s best performing unit made crucial errors that contributed to the loss.
Five separate times throughout the game, Sims threw a ball downfield that hit the hands of a Panther defender. In each of those five occurrences, the ball fell to the ground rather than remaining in the possession of a Pitt player for a turnover.
“We just gotta do a better job,” senior captain and starting middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis said. “I don’t know what else more to say about it. We just gotta capitalize on every opportunity. You don’t want to miss opportunities because if you miss opportunities, games like that happen.”
Up next: Pitt fans and alumni will return to the North Shore next weekend as the Panthers host Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for their annual homecoming game. The matchup — which will be carried on the ACC Network — marks the end of a three-game homestand.
The Hokies (2-3, 1-1 ACC) dropped their second straight game Saturday afternoon, falling to North Carolina by a final of 41-10 on the road.
Last fall, the Panthers handled business against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, winning 28-7. Israel Abanikanda led the way for Pitt in the victory, rushing for 142 yards — his first time eclipsing the century mark in his collegiate career.