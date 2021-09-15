PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville girls soccer team was shut out by host Punxsutawney 4-0 on Wednesday.

Avary Powell scored twice to lead the Lady Chucks, who outshot Curwensville 14-9.

Mackenzie Wall made 10 saves for the Lady Tide.

Curwensville dropped to 1-3 with the loss.

The Lady Tide return to action Monday, hosting Brockway.

Punxsutawney 4, Curwensville 0

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Avary Powell, P, 15:57.

2. Powell, P, 27:40.

3. Mary Grusky, P, 37:36.

Second Half

4. Lydia Miller, P, 77:00.

Shots: Curwensville 9, Punxsutawney 14.

Saves: Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 10, Punxsutawney (Rachel Houser) 9.

Corner kicks: Curwensville 11, Punxsutawney 10.

