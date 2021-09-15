PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville girls soccer team was shut out by host Punxsutawney 4-0 on Wednesday.
Avary Powell scored twice to lead the Lady Chucks, who outshot Curwensville 14-9.
Mackenzie Wall made 10 saves for the Lady Tide.
Curwensville dropped to 1-3 with the loss.
The Lady Tide return to action Monday, hosting Brockway.
Punxsutawney 4, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Avary Powell, P, 15:57.
2. Powell, P, 27:40.
3. Mary Grusky, P, 37:36.
Second Half
4. Lydia Miller, P, 77:00.
Shots: Curwensville 9, Punxsutawney 14.
Saves: Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 10, Punxsutawney (Rachel Houser) 9.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 11, Punxsutawney 10.