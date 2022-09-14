PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police troopers will again be participating in “Click It or Ticket,” traffic enforcement program. The period runs from Sunday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 24.
If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seatbelt, the driver would receive two citations –one for the traffic violation and the other for the seatbelt violation.
During the “Click It or Ticket” program, troopers will have a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of Pennsylvania’s seatbelt and child restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers will be conducting regulatory and child seat checkpoints.
By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, drivers and passengers, significantly increase chances of survival in a vehicle crash. State law also stipulates children, younger than age eight, must be properly secured in a federally-approved safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children, age two or younger, must be in a rear-facing child seat.
To help parents, safely transport children, PSP will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These stations serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and also provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law. answered. The events are not held to cite individuals for violations but are to help ensure the safety of young passengers through education.
PSP will conduct child passenger safety seat checks Monday, Sept. 19, from 3-9 p.m. at DuSan Ambulance Building, 835 Beaver Dr., DuBois. For information or to schedule an appointment call 814-371-4652.
Checks will also be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 2-8 p.m. at Clearfield Vol. Fire Department’s station at 6 S. Front St., Clearfield. For information or appointment call 814-857-3800.