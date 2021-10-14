CURWENSVILLE — Members of Curwensville’s Vacant Property Review Board will recommend to Curwensville Borough Council that it hire a certified property inspector.
Board members on Tuesday reviewed progress on plans of action for various properties in the borough who have code violations. One property on Thompson Street has several external code violations and has been tagged unfit for human habitation.
Board members said an inspector could help develop a realistic plan of remediation for some of the properties on the board’s list where owners have failed to do so.
“This could serve as a reality check and help streamline the process where we’ve had problems before. (Borough Code Enforcement Officer) Tom Carfley is doing his job externally but he isn’t able to see the interior of these buildings,” Chairman Hildred Rowles said.
Member Andrea Shaffer-Stewart agreed.
“Then a plan would be in black and white and we would be able to say to a homeowner can you handle this and if not we could take the next step,” she said.
The board also heard member Terri Bracken report two borough properties, one at 627 Center St. and a duplex at 315-317 Bloomington Ave., have been submitted to borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich to determine the best and quickest course of action for having both blighted properties demolished.