ALTOONA — A total of 14 wrestlers will represent Progressland this weekend at the Southwest Regional Class 2A Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Philipsburg-Osceola and Glendale are each sending four representatives, while Moshannon Valley and West Branch are both sending three.
Warrior 114-pounder Landon Bainey leads the contingent as a returning regional champion and two-time PIAA sixth-place finisher. His teammates Hunter Schnarrs and Logan Folmar are each making their first trip to regionals.
Viking 160-pounder Zeke Dubler is heading back to regionals a third time, coming off a runner-up finish last season and fourth-place medal at PIAAs. Teammates George Campbell (152) and Britton Spangle (189) are also returning to regionals, while heavyweight George Campbell is making his first trip as a freshman.
Mountie Marcus Gable (152) is the lone P-O wrestler with regional experience as he is going back a third time after placing fifth and eighth his previous trips. Freshman Caleb Hummel (107), junior Nate Fleck (133) and senior Ben Gustkey (139) are all making their first appearances.
All three Black Knights — Lucas Yarger (127), Tyler Lobb (215) and Connor Williams (285) are heading to the tournament for the first time.
Qualifying wrestlers from Districts 5, 6 and 7 make up the 17-man brackets. There is one pigtail at each weight class before the Round of 16.
Here are closer looks at the weight classes with Progressland wrestlers in them:
107—Hummel (33-6), the District 6 bronze medalist, has been seeded seventh in the bracket and will get Quaker Valley’s Bruce Anderchak (30-11), the D-7 fourth-place finisher in a battle of freshmen. Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy (33-3) is a probably quarterfinal matchup for the winner. Deputy is the D-5 champ. Tyrone senior Korry Walls (11-3), who placed third at regionals last season at 106 is also on this side of the bracket.
District 6 champ Mason Beatty (33-6), a fifth-place finisher last season at 106, is the overall top seed. Burrell freshman Cameron Baker (35-8), the WPIAL runner-up is the overall fourth seed. Deputy beat him by 16-1 tech fall in the title bout of the Thomas Tournament.
114—Bainey (38-1) headlines a weight class with four returning PIAA qualifiers. The Warrior junior will start off with the pigtail winner of Somerset’s Ali Akanaan (18-14) and Derry’s Dylan Klim (26-13), who was eighth in the region last season, in his Round of 16 opener. A win could set up a quarterfinal matchup with Burgettstown Parker Sentipal (41-3), the WPIAL bronze medalist, who was the regional champ and PIAA fifth-place finisher at 106 a season ago. Northern Bedford’s Wyatt Clouse (24-9), the D-5 runner-up is the no. 4 seed. Bainey pinned him in the season-opening ICC Tournament.
Indiana’s Nico Fanella (28-3) and Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull (29-6) highlight the bottom of the bracket as the District 7 and 5 champs, respectively, and returning PIAA qualifiers who were both regional runners-up a season ago at 106. Fanella competed in class 3A.
127—Gustkey (25-10), the third-place finisher out of District 6, begins his tournament with a Round of 16 bout against Hampton freshman Dustin Kerr (19-10), the WPIAL fifth-placer. The winner is likely looking at a matchup with D7 champ Cooper Hornack (36-5) of Burrell. Hornack, a junior, was the PIAA runner-up at 106 as a freshman and was fourth in the state last season at 120.
Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey (32-5), who won his fourth District 6 title two weeks ago, and Bentworth’s Chris Vargo, who was the WPIAL runner-up this season after two District 7 titles are in the top half of the bracket. Bainey has three PIAA appearances and two medals (fourth in 2021 and third in 2022), while Vargo has a third and a fifth in two trips. Vargo also has two regional titles, beating Bainey for the title 4-0 last season.
133—Yarger (18-13) has a tall task ahead of him should he win his pigtail matchup against Conemaugh Township’s Tristen Hawkins (33-6), the D-5 bronze medallist, as top-seeded Peter Chacon (35-5) waits in the Round of 16. The Montour senior, who won his first D-7 title after a pair of thirds, was a regional fourth-place finisher and PIAA qualifier last season at 132.
Fleck (29-6) could get Chacon in the quarterfinals if he gets past Central Valley’s Don Lindsey (24-8), the D-7 fifth-place finisher. Bedford freshman Kross Cassidy (28-0), the D-5 champ and Forest Hills’ Hunter Forcellini (25-3), the District 6 top finisher, lurk in the bottom half of the bracket. Cassidy’s closest bout this season was an 8-6 decision in Sudden Victory over Forcellini.
139—Schnarrs (21-17), the fifth-place finisher out of District 6, matches up with Bentworth senior Owen Ivcic (24-16), the sixth-placer from D-7, in the Round of 16.
The winner moves on to a likely matchup with D-6 champ Liam Cornetto (36-5) of Marion Center. Burgettstown senior Joey Sentipal (39-6), the WPIAL champ and three-time PIAA qualifier is the headliner of the bracket.
152—Campbell (26-9) and Gable (31-9) are two of six returning regional placewinners in the bracket. Campbell gets WPIAL champion Ryan Celashi (31-5) in his Round of 16 bout, Gable faces Burgettstown’s Rudy Brown (33-8), the District 7 fourth-placer finisher who took fourth at 138 last season at regionals.
Hopewell’s Isaiah Pisano (29-8), Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish (34-2) and Penns Valley’s Ty Watson (32-4) are also in the loaded bracket. Pisano was fifth at 152 at regionals last season, Berish took third and Watson was the champ. Berish went on to place eighth at states with Watson taking sixth.
160—Dubler (36-3) and Laurel’s Grant MacKay (39-1), the D-6 and D-7 champs, could be on a collision course for a second straight meeting in the Southwest Regional championship at 160 should they navigate their perspective sides of the bracket. MacKay os a two-time regional champ that won PIAA gold two seasons ago and was a runner-up in 2022.
Jefferson Morgan’s Chase Frameli (30-6) and Tussey Mountain’s Ezra Masood (8-1) are also in the bracket as returning regional placewinners. Masood was eighth at 160 last season, while Frameli was fourth and qualified for PIAAs.
172—Folmar (29-14), the fourth-place finisher out of D-6, has a Round of 16 matchup with Burrell’s Isaac Lacinski (36-10), the WPIAL runner-up as a sophomore. Lacinski was a regional qualifier at 138 last season. The winner most likely gets Chestnut Ridge’s D-5 runner-up Alex Crist (24-16), a regional qualifier at 189 a season ago.
District 6 champ Caleb Close (35-3) of Bald Eagle Area, a returning PIAA eighth-place finisher stands at the top of the bracket. Fort Cherry’s District 7 champ Braedon Welsh (36-3), a returning PIAA qualifier and regional sixth-placer, is in the bottom half of the bracket.
189—Spangle (31-9), who placed sixth at regionals and advanced to PIAAs last season at 215, will face off with Beth-Center’s Jake Layhue, the WPIAL runner-up, in the Round of 16. Mount Union’s Josh Ryan (34-8), the District 6 champ, stands as a potential quarterfinal opponent for the winner. Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (28-3), who took first in District 5, is also in the half of the bracket. He placed sixth at regionals at 172 last season.
No matter who gets out of the bottom half of the bracket, they will most likely tangle with Frazier’s Rune Lawrence for the title. Lawrence (37-3), a junior, is a three-time District 7 champ, a two-time Southwest Regional champion and a two-time PIAA gold medalist.
215—If Lobb (30-13) can get past pigtail opponent Everett’s Zach Winck (20-15), the D-5 third-place finisher, he’ll have to tangle with top-seeded Brenan Morgan (31-4) of Central Valley in the Round of 16. Lobb beat Winck by 11-3 major decision earlier this season. Morgan, the D-7 gold medalist, took third at 189 last year at regionals.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Grant Matthias (35-6), a two-time District 5 champ and returning regional seventh-placer (at 189) and Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels (28-8) highlight the bottom of the bracket. Daniels, a two-time D-7 runner-up is the returning regional silver medalist at the weight class.
285—Glendale’s Daniel Williams (35-7) and Mo Valley’s Connor Williams (19-12), both making their first trip to regionals, will have to navigate a weight class with nine wrestlers with regional experience, including four returning placewinners from 2022-23. Connor Williams will meet one of the returning regional qualfiers right off the bat in WPIAL champion Christian Flahery (32-2) of Keystone Oaks. Daniel Williams, who is also in the bottom of the bracket, meets Bentworth’s Alex Rusilko (28-8), the WPIAL fourth-placer, in his opener.
Somerset’s Zane Hagans (31-4), a two-time D-5 champ, and Tyrone’s Braden Ewing (29-7), the returning regional fourth-placer, are also in a strong bottom half of the bracket.
Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton (38-3), a two-time D-6 gold medalist, highlights the top half of the bracket as the returning regional runner-up. Burgettstown’s Joey Baronick (34-10), who placed sixth at regionals last season, is also on the upper half of the bracket.
Wrestling begins Friday at 3:30 p.m. with pigtails and the Round of 16, followed by the quarterfinals and consolation pigtails at 7:15.